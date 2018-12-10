Zabeel followed by Australia on agenda for Danzdanzdance

Danzdanzdance clears out to win the group 1 Captain Cook Stakes at Trentham on Saturday. Photo: Race Images

After her demolition job in the Captain Cook Stakes at Trentham flying mare Danzdanzdance has one major mission. Which means co-trainer Chris Gibbs has two. The sleek grey mare turned the $200,000 group 1 into a galloping clinic when she sat three wide off a competitive speed before gapping her opponents to cement her position as one of the country’s premier thoroughbreds. It was a spectacular performance by Gibbs and training partner Michelle Bradley with the $5000 yearling purchase. She will now head to the Zabeel Classic at Ellerslie on Boxing Day but after that she could more than double her broodmare value with a major Australian victory, which is where the stable needs to get creative. Because finding a suitable group 1 race is half the problem, the other half is avoiding Winx.

As good as Danzdanzdance is, and Saturday was only her 10th start, the road to group 1 glory is a lot easier if it does not run through Winx. Straight after Saturday’s win Gibbs said he was thinking about Sydney in the autumn but many of the elite targets there have at least the possibility of clashing with Winx, whereas it has been suggested Chris Waller’s champ will likely stay home in New South Wales and miss the new $A5 million ($NZ5.25 million) All Stars Mile at Flemington in March. Which means a first trip to Melbourne for Danzdanzdance now comes into consideration.

"We will sit down and have a meeting about it but maybe Winx will stay home in Sydney and that could make the mile in Melbourne, under similar conditions to the track and distance on Saturday, a real option," Gibbs said.

"Of course a lot depends on the Zabeel and how things go there and we will sit down with the owners led by Kylie [Bax] and start looking at some options.

"But I’d love to take her back to Australia, keeping her fresh which is how she races best, rather than last season when we took her at the end of a campaign, which is what you have to do with 3yr-olds so often.

"So while I suggested Sydney might be the go after Saturday race, Melbourne has to be an option too."

Gibbs said he would love to retain Opie Bosson as the 4yr-old mare’s rider, especially as the country’s premier big-race jockey looks right in the zone.

But there is still a chance the All Stars Mile could also be on the agenda for Te Akau Shark, a regular Bosson ride who is also trained by Te Akau, Bosson’s main employer. Bosson could have been forgiven for feeling a case of deja vu on Saturday after Te Akau Shark spanked admittedly easier opposition coming wide in the Couplands Mile at Riccarton last month.

Danzdanzdance produced something similar but minus the dazzling sectionals because of the wet track.

Regardless of where she heads Danzdanzdance has the motor, ability to handle most track conditions and the distance-range to get that Australian group one if she races up to Saturday’s form.

"Another thing we have on our side is the fact she went to Sydney last season," Gibbs added.

"That really made her and she actually handled this trip to Wellington, which is a long way for us [from Ruakaka], really well.

"She ate up great so I am confident she will handle going to Aussie because it will be a lot easier than the road trip down here."

Authentic Paddy was a brave second on Saturday and will be back at Ellerslie on Boxing Day to defend his Zabeel title while third placegetter Our Abbadean also heads there.

