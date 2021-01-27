Alice Robinson in World Cup action in Slovenia earlier this month. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Queenstown's Alice Robinson has claimed her second top-10 result of the season.

The 19-year-old finished ninth at the FIS World Cup giant slalom held in Kronplatz, Italy, yesterday.

It was Robinson’s second placing of ninth for the 2021 season.

She made a strong start out of the gate in run one and looked on form and in control for the first half of the run.

But as she came over the quick transition in the steep section, she lost the pressure on her outside ski.

The mistake cost her a significant amount of time.

After run one, Robinson was sitting in 10th place — 1.82sec behind leader Michelle Gisin, of Switzerland.

During her second run, Robinson managed the pitch change with finesse and skied the course strongly from start gate to finish corral.

Her time of 1min 6.75sec was in the mix with some of the faster run two times. But with run one and run two times combined to get the final result, she finished in ninth place.

Tessa Worley (France) took the win — her first World Cup giant slalom win for the 2021 season.

Lara Gut-Behrami (Switzerland) finished in second and Marta Bassino (Italy) continued her incredible season, securing her fifth World Cup giant slalom podium finish, rounding out the podium in third.

New Zealander Piera Hudson made a strong start but skied out and did not finish.

The event was Robinson’s last giant slalom race before the World Championships to be held in Cortina, Italy, from February 8-21.