NZ wins three golds at world cup event

Defending world champions Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler helped New Zealand take three gold medals at a rowing world cup event in Austria over the weekend.

Prendergast and Gowler won the women's pair final by almost seven seconds, ahead of Italy and Great Britain.

``[The] race was good, considering this was our first one in Europe this year. We hope to see more of this and potentially step it up with our training camps on the way to the World Rowing Championships,'' Gowler said.

Brooke Donoghue and Olivia Loe won gold in the women's double sculls, beating the Netherlands and Germany.

``That was great, as we wanted to just do our own race. We had a steady first 1000m and then pushed. Everyone is going to keep stepping it up so we will need to do the same,'' Loe said.

Robbie Manson won New Zealand's third gold medal with a powerful finish in the men's single sculls.

``That was really hard work and I feel pretty tired right now. Towards the end I was just putting in strokes and I managed to get past,'' Manson said after his win.

``It's been a lot of hard work and a lot of nerves leading up to this, so it feels pretty special.''

New Zealand also won a silver medal in the women's eight final.

The crew of Kelsey Bevan, Kelsi Waters, Emma Dyke, Elizabeth Ross, Jackie Gowler, Lucy Spoors, Kelsi Parker, Ella Greenslade and cox Sam Bosworth were 1.78sec behind the winning Netherlands team.