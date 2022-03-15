Otago schools in the medals at South Island championships

PHOTO: SHARRON BENNETT

Otago Girls High School’s winning U17 quadruple sculls crew Harriet Thompson, Islay Merriman, Maggie Hepburn, Sophie Orchiston and cox Emily Esplin on the water at the South Island secondary schools rowing championships held at Lake Ruataniwha at the weekend.

The regatta was run under strict protocols to fit within Red light restrictions.

Otago schools returned 23 medals, including 12 golds, which were spread throughout the province’s crews.

Notable was the under-17 girls single sculls, in which Otago rowers finished first and second, Dunstan High School’s Pipi Horan edging Otago Girls’ High School’s Harriet Thompson.

John McGlashan College had Otago’s best return with five medals, while Otago Girls’ won four.

The regatta acts as preparation for the Maadi Cup, the national schools regatta, which begins on March 28.