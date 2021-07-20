Skip to main content
Racing
Coach already has eyes on Paris
Lars Humer already has Paris in mind.
Fairweather: Everything fell into place really well
Fairweather: Everything fell into place really well
Erika Fairweather delivered a remarkable first Olympic campaign in Tokyo this week. Jeff Cheshire caught up with the Dunedin swimmer.
Extra-oar-dinary
Extra-oar-dinary
It was a golden hour with a silver lining.
Spirit gears up for challenging game
Spirit gears up for challenging game
From valiant to victorious — the Otago Spirit’s quest for a breakthrough win in the top tier of the Farah Palmer Cup resumes in Pukekohe tomorrow.
Taieri, Green Island contest final
Taieri, Green Island contest final
Green Island co-captain Sam Eriepa has played 154 premier games for the club and a lot of them have been memorable for the wrong reasons.
Biggest game for many in Steel
Biggest game for many in Steel
Shannon Saunders has been there plenty of times before.
Old dog relives day in last run at Forbury
Old dog relives day in last run at Forbury
After over 40 years, Murray James Hill watched his last greyhound run in the last race at Forbury Park.
Adversaries’ gesture much appreciated
Adversaries’ gesture much appreciated
Come this afternoon it will very much be the enemy.
Quad sculls stroked to win by Otago Boys’ rower
Quad sculls stroked to win by Otago Boys’ rower
The New Zealand under-19 quadruple sculls crew (from left) Reuben Cook (Otago Boys’ High School), Dominiko Arnerich (St Peter’s College), Oscar Ruston (Gisborne Boys’ High School) and Ollie Ransom ...
Quad sculls stroked to win by Otago Boys’ rower
Quad sculls stroked to win by Otago Boys’ rower
The New Zealand under-19 quadruple sculls crew (from left) Reuben Cook (Otago Boys’ High School), Dominiko Arnerich (St Peter’s College), Oscar Ruston (Gisborne Boys’ High School) and Ollie Ransom ...
Kiwi duo claim memorable tennis bronze over USA
Kiwi duo claim memorable tennis bronze over USA
New Zealand has new pair of tennis heroes after Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell claimed a memorable Olympic bronze medal on Friday.
The last word
The last word
Our Erika"She could become Otago’s greatest swimmer, you know."Whoa there, young man. That was my fresh-faced colleague — he’s closer to 30 than 20, but at my advanced age, that is still very young ...
Took leadership of pro-Springbok tour group SCRUM
Took leadership of pro-Springbok tour group SCRUM
I was an apolitical student at Otago University when the 1981 Springbok tour was announced — looking forward to the All Blacks getting some revenge after consecutive series losses in South Africa,...
Protesting for justice in a far-off land
Protesting for justice in a far-off land
It's 1981 and I’m sitting on the road outside the Southern Cross hotel on a cold night watching my mother being trampled on by a pro-tour sup porter, writes Alastair Duncan.
Nyika guaranteed a medal after dominant quarter-final win
Nyika guaranteed a medal after dominant quarter-final win
David Nyika is guaranteed to become New Zealand's first Olympic boxing medallist for 29 years after a commanding quarter-final victory. Rest assured, though, Nyika won't be satisfied with bronze.
Black Ferns Sevens ease past ROC to advance to quarterfinals
Black Ferns Sevens ease past ROC to advance to quarterfinals
Unperturbed following a delay caused by lightning concerns, the Black Ferns sevens maintained their unbeaten efforts to push into the Olympic quarter-finals against the Russian Olympic Committee ...
Otago wins after strong first half
Otago wins after strong first half
Otago showed plenty of attacking flair in an impressive opening 40 minutes against Canterbury in Temuka yesterday.
Thunder could do with win but Stampede tough
Thunder could do with win but Stampede tough
A win this weekend would go a long way towards propelling the Dunedin Thunder to the playoffs.
Confident heading to home turf
Confident heading to home turf
Tomorrow will be new territory for Otago University but star midfielder Oban Hawkins will feel right at home.
Well-timed form v transformed team
Well-timed form v transformed team
Taieri is sneaky — sneaky good, that is.
