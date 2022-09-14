Skip to main content
Dunedin
14
|
6
Saturday,
Sat,
3
September
Sep
2022
‘Bloody hard’ encounter expected
Strathconan Park in Fairlie has never seen anything like this.
Otago Country facing big test
Otago Country facing big test
After the long, hard slog of pitting itself against local opposition, Otago Country finally gets a crack at a team from outside its jurisdiction when it meets North Canterbury in Cromwell today.
Belief McGlashan can give beating Nelson College ‘a red-hot go’
Belief McGlashan can give beating Nelson College ‘a red-hot go’
Jack Timu and his John McGlashan mates are not ready for the time of their lives to stop.
U85kg final to open for All Blacks test
U85kg final to open for All Blacks test
Get to the All Blacks test early if you do not want to be too disappointed.
Injuries force Otago into reshuffle
Injuries force Otago into reshuffle
Otago has reshuffled the deck for its match against Bay of Plenty at Forsyth Barr Stadium tomorrow.
Spirit has simple plan to subdue Harbour
Spirit has simple plan to subdue Harbour
Get low. Push hard. Stay focused. Play to your strengths.
ABs face unthinkable world rugby rankings drop
All Blacks face unthinkable world rugby rankings drop if they lose again
If the All Blacks suffer another defeat to Argentina on Saturday they will fall to a previously-unimagined low in the world rugby rankings.
Charter plane for high-flying team
Charter plane for high-flying team
It has probably been a little more sophisticated than a whip-around with a spare first XV cap.
Canterbury, Waikato, Otago set — maybe Hawke’s Bay
Canterbury, Waikato, Otago set — maybe Hawke’s Bay
The Farah Palmer Cup has moved into the red zone. Adrian Seconi takes a look at the semifinal match-ups and which teams might emerge victorious.
Ruptured Achilles ends Jackson’s season
Ruptured Achilles ends Jackson’s season
Otago hooker Ricky Jackson has ruptured his Achilles and his season is over.
All Blacks keep faith with starting XV
All Blacks keep faith with starting XV
All Blacks coach Ian Foster has kept the faith with the starting XV that lost to the Pumas in Christchurch last weekend for the rematch in Hamilton on Saturday.
Hollows ‘chuffed’ to bring up 50 games
Hollows ‘chuffed’ to bring up 50 games
Otago veteran Tegan Hollows has bigger goals in mind than celebrating her 50th game for the Spirit this week.
Christchurch Girls’ overpower St Hilda’s
Christchurch Girls’ overpower St Hilda’s
Christchurch Girls’ powered to a 60-10 win over St Hilda’s in the South Island secondary schoolgirls final at Logan Park on Saturday.
Southland Development too strong for Otago Country
Southland Development too strong for Otago Country
Otago Country finished well but left it too late to salvage a win against Southland Development in Invercargill on Saturday.
Emphatic win as North Otago vanquishes Buller
Emphatic win as North Otago vanquishes Buller
North Otago laid its stake in the ground early for this year’s Meads Cup after decimating Buller 71-10 on Saturday.
Otago misses opportunities, key player
Otago misses opportunities, key player
Otago was missing a tank in the midfield - Thomas the Tank.
Coach struggles for answers as ABs sink to new low
Coach struggles for answers as All Blacks sink to new low
Ian Foster struggled to find the answers as to why the All Blacks fell into another dark hole, immediately back under a cloud of frustration and uncertainty, after slumping to their first home...
All Blacks stunned as Pumas claim historic win
All Blacks stunned as Pumas claim historic win
So much for a new dawn.
Australia bounce back to beat Springboks in Adelaide
Australia bounce back to beat Springboks in Adelaide
Australia bounced back from a humiliating loss in their last outing to beat world champions South Africa 25-17 at Adelaide Oval on Saturday to move to the top of the Rugby Championship standings.
Otago slump in loss to Auckland
Otago slump in loss to Auckland
Otago has slumped to a 35-17 loss to Auckland at Eden Park this evening.
