ABs call up Aaron Smith as injury cover for rest of Northern Tour

Aaron Smtih. Photo: Getty Images

Aaron Smith will join the All Blacks for the last two games of their Northern Tour after welcoming his second child into the world last week.

The All Blacks halfback missed parts of the Rugby Championship in Australia to be with family while awaiting the birth of his child, and has been in New Zealand since – using that time to play and train with the Manawatū Turbos in the NPC.

Smith, who helped Manawatū to two wins from two in the first games since the competition's resumption, welcomed baby boy Leo with wife Teagan last week.

"Welcome to the world Leo Smith big ups to my wife for carrying and birthing our baby boy," Smith said on Instagram last Wednesday.

The All Blacks confirmed that Smith will now join the squad for the last two weeks of their Northern Tour against Ireland and France as injury cover, with Brad Weber suffering a head knock and sustaining a broken nose nine minutes into last weekend's Italy clash.

All Blacks defence coach Scott McLeod said on Monday that Weber was feeling symptom free after failing an head injury assessment (HIA) against Italy, but had to "go through an independent concussion specialist process this week at some stage".

Smith's return will add invaluable experience to the All Blacks ahead of two difficult tests to conclude their long Northern tour, but the first choice No 9 said he doesn't have any expectations of playing and is just excited to help in any way he can.

"I'm very excited to come back and join the boys," Smith said. "Two very big games for the lads which is very exciting to be a part of. I'm just looking to try and help where I can, bring a bit of energy.

"The boys have done so well and it was great to watch them and be a fan from afar, but deep down knowing I'd love to be there as well. Since my boy arrived, Teagan was all for it. It was a pretty short conversation. She was like 'go, this is a great opportunity for you'.

"I'm going in with no expectations on playing or anything but I'll be trying to do my best to impact where I can."

The 32-year-old added that it was difficult to leave his family but he was ready to rejoin the All Blacks.

"Little Leo is fit and healthy, loves the milk and is starting to put a little weight on which is great. It was pretty tough this morning at 4.45am saying my goodbyes, but I'm feeling grateful for Teagan who blessed that I've got to go and this is an opportunity for [me] to finish the year.

"I'm happy and excited but it was a little sad. I'm here excited to join the team and ready. Just can't wait."

Smith will join the squad in Dublin midweek.