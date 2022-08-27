All Blacks defeated 25-18 by Argentina on home soil

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Argentina have beaten the All Blacks for the first time in New Zealand, with a 25-18 victory in Christchurch tonight.
The home side led 15-12 and scored two tries to one, but the boot of Emiliano Boffelli made all the difference, with six penalties and a conversion to a Juan Martin Gonzalez try early in the first half.
The All Blacks - who scored two tries through Samisoni Taukei'aho and Caleb Clarke in the first half, but could only manage a single penalty in the second - have now lost six of their last eight games.
It is Argentina's second victory over New Zealand after their 25-15 victory in Sydney in November 2020.