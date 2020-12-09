Wednesday, 9 December 2020

All Blacks, England unlikely to meet next year

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    Brodie Retallick runs the ball for the All Blacks against England at last year's World Cup. Photo...
    Brodie Retallick runs the ball for the All Blacks against England at last year's World Cup. Photo: Getty Images
    The All Blacks and England look unlikely to square off in 2021.

    The two sides had been due to meet at Twickenham last month, before Covid struck and wiped out the original schedule.

    However, they won't make up for the missed match next November. England has confirmed it will meet world champions South Africa in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final at Twickenham on November 21.

    Eddie Jones' side will also host a test against Australia on November 14 and plan to play an emerging nation in their only other match of the end-of-year internationals.

    Scotland Rugby revealed their 2021 schedule last week which also didn't include the All Blacks. Scotland were due to face the All Blacks in two tests in June.

    Scotland will also face South Africa, Australia and a third side, which will be announced in due course.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter