Monday, 27 June 2022

All Blacks hit by Covid-19 outbreak

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    John Plumtree (left) and Ian Foster are isolating. Photo: Getty Images
    John Plumtree (left) and Ian Foster are isolating. Photo: Getty Images
    The All Blacks' preparations for the first test against Ireland this weekend have been compromised by a Covid-19 outbreak in camp.

    All Blacks head coach Ian Foster and forwards coach John Plumtree are isolating at home while Crusaders midfielders David Havili and Jack Goodhue have also been removed from the team.

    Braydon Ennor. Photo: Getty Images
    Braydon Ennor. Photo: Getty Images
    Crusaders centre Braydon Ennor has joined the squad as cover.

    Losing their most experienced coaches causes significant disruption for the All Blacks.

    Given the seven-day isolation period assistant coaches Brad Mooar and Scott McLeod, alongside scrum coach Greg Feek, will be left to take the reins.

    Havili was expected to start at second five-eighth alongside Rieko Ioane in the All Blacks midfield, but Quinn Tupaea may now benefit from his and Goodhue's respective absences.

    Roger Tuivasa-Sheck also now looms as potential bench cover, although the All Blacks could prefer fellow test rookie Leicester Fainga'anuku.

    Foster said he is confident in the team's ability to carry on preparing for the first test.

    "We've had a plan for this happening, and it's a great opportunity for the wider coaching group and the senior players, who will be highly motivated to step up.

    "We have learned how to cope with the unexpected, like everyone has over the past couple of years. I will still be working alongside the coaches and team via Zoom and I have huge faith in the coaching group and the players.

    "We have structures in place and everyone is working together."

    The first test will be played at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday at 7.05pm.

     

     

    NZ Herald

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter