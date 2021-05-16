Sunday, 16 May 2021

All Blacks legend announces retirement

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby

    Kieran Read. Getty Images
    Former All Blacks captain Kieran Read has officially retired from rugby.

    The 35-year-old confirmed this week that he'd be ending his career at the conclusion of the Japanese season.

    And a semifinal defeat for his Toyota Verblitz side against the Panasonic Wild Knights has seen him hang up the boots.

    The Verblitz went down 48-21 in the semifinal with Read playing the entire 80 minutes in his final game.

    Read made 127 appearances for the All Blacks over 11 years, including 52 as captain, before retiring from test rugby following the 2019 World Cup.

    The number eight won World Rugby's player of the year in 2013 won two World Cups titles and four Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders.

    NZ Herald
