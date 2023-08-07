'Vastly experienced' All Blacks squad named for World Cup

All Blacks coach Ian Foster. Photo: Getty Images

The All Blacks World Cup squad has been named, with coach Ian Foster springing no surprises in his selections.

The 33 strong squad includes veteran lock Brodie Retallick, who put a scare through the camp when he came off with a knee injury in the win over the Wallabies in Dunedin on Saturday. The side will be captained by Sam Cane.

Mid-fielder David Havilli returns to the squad despite not having played international rugby this year due to injury.

New Zealand's first game is against France in Paris in five weeks' time.

The side's final test before the tournament is against South Africa at Twickenham in two and a-half weeks.

The squad was announced by former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw in Napier this afternoon in front almost 2000 residents who were impacted by cyclone Gabrielle, as well as first responders.

New Zealand have also been drawn to face Italy, Uruguay and Namibia in the group phase of the World Cup as they seek to win the title for a fourth time.

The side is the most-experienced New Zealand has ever named for a World Cup, with 1493 test caps. Sam Whitelock has the most, 145, and this is set to be his fourth World Cup tournament.

"This year's Rugby World Cup promises to be the most competitive yet and the pool draw means we have to be ready right from the outset," Foster said.

"We have worked hard through the first part of our season and have made some strong progress through the Rugby Championship and the Bledisloe series. There is more growth to come and more is needed.

"This is a vastly experienced team but with over half the players going to their first RWC, it has a strong balance of youth and future planning."

All of New Zealand's Super franchises were represented in the side, as were 13 NPC teams.

"By naming this team in Napier and spending three days there in the community, we simply want to acknowledge the tremendous adversity the communities of the East Coast have endured recently," Foster said.

"We have felt helpless from afar and hope this small symbol of our support will assist in some small way."

The squad

The 33-strong squad is as follows (with age, Super Rugby team, province and Test caps):

Forwards:

Hookers

Dane Coles (36, Hurricanes / Wellington, 86)

Samisoni Taukei'aho (25, Chiefs / Waikato, 24)

Codie Taylor (32, Crusaders / Canterbury, 79)

Props

Ethan de Groot (25, Highlanders / Southland, 16)

Tyrel Lomax (27, Hurricanes / Tasman, 26)

Nepo Laulala (31, Blues / Counties Manukau, 49)

Fletcher Newell (23, Crusaders / Canterbury, 7)

Ofa Tu'ungafasi (31, Blues / Northland, 53)

Tamaiti Williams (22, Crusaders / Canterbury, 2)

Locks

Scott Barrett (29, Crusaders / Taranaki, 61)

Brodie Retallick (32, Chiefs / Hawke's Bay, 103)

Tupou Vaa'i (23, Chiefs / Taranaki, 21)

Samuel Whitelock (34, Crusaders / Canterbury, 145)

Loose forwards

Sam Cane (31, Chiefs / Bay of Plenty, 89) - Captain

Shannon Frizell (29, Highlanders / Tasman, 28)

Luke Jacobson (26, Chiefs / Waikato, 14)

Dalton Papali'i (25, Blues / Counties Manukau, 25)

Ardie Savea (29, Hurricanes / Wellington, 74)

Backs:

Halfbacks

Finlay Christie (27, Blues / Tasman, 17)

Cam Roigard (22, Hurricanes / Counties Manukau, 1)

Aaron Smith (34, Highlanders / Manawatū, 118)

First five-eighths

Beauden Barrett (32, Blues / Taranaki, 115)

Damian McKenzie (28, Chiefs / Waikato, 42)

Richie Mo'unga (29, Crusaders / Canterbury, 48)

Midfielders

Jordie Barrett (26, Hurricanes / Taranaki, 51)

David Havili (28, Crusaders / Tasman, 25)

Rieko Ioane (26, Blues / Auckland, 62)

Anton Lienert-Brown (28, Chiefs / Waikato, 62)

Outside backs

Caleb Clarke (24, Blues / Auckland, 18)

Leicester Fainga'anuku (23, Crusaders / Tasman, 3)

Will Jordan (25, Crusaders / Tasman, 24)

Emoni Narawa (24, Chiefs / Bay of Plenty, 1)

Mark Telea (26, Blues / North Harbour, 4)