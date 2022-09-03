All Blacks win by 50

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The All Blacks have bounced back from last week's loss to comprehensively beat the Pumas 53-3 in Hamilton tonight.
New Zealand scored seven tries in the game, with one each to Ethan de Groot, Caleb Clarke, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Ardie Savea, Brodie Retallick and Beuden Barrett.
The All Blacks led 24-3 at half-time.
The win ends a run of three consecutive losses at home and keeps the All Blacks' Rugby Championship hopes alive ahead of their matches against the Wallabies.
- There will be a full match report in Monday's Otago Daily Times