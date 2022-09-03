All Blacks win by 50

Caleb Clarke of the All Blacks dives over to score a try during The Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Argentina Pumas at FMG Stadium Waikato. Photo: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

The All Blacks have bounced back from last week's loss to comprehensively beat the Pumas 53-3 in Hamilton tonight.

New Zealand scored seven tries in the game, with one each to Ethan de Groot, Caleb Clarke, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Ardie Savea, Brodie Retallick and Beuden Barrett.

The All Blacks led 24-3 at half-time.

The win ends a run of three consecutive losses at home and keeps the All Blacks' Rugby Championship hopes alive ahead of their matches against the Wallabies.