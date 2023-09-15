All Blacks 'won't make semis' - Wallabies great

Aaron Smith runs through drills ahead of the All Blacks' game against Namibia tomorrow morning. Photo: Getty Images

Wallabies great David Campese has put the boot into the All Blacks following their opening Rugby World Cup defeat to France, calling their performance ‘bloody awful’ and predicts Ian Foster’s side will struggle to make the semifinals.

The 1991 World Cup winner, who played a key role in knocking the All Blacks out of the second World Cup, told Planet Rugby the All Blacks lacked any go-forward in the 27-13 defeat - New Zealand’s biggest-ever loss at a World Cup.

“New Zealand were bloody awful, save for a couple of well-taken tries from Mark Telea. At one point, they were so lateral I was wondering if the groundsman had marked the pitch lines out the wrong way around,” the 101-capped Wallaby told Planet Rugby.

“Perhaps there’s confusion between Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett...Certainly, the big plays came from Barrett, but even then, there was a huge lack of direct go-forward, something that’s unusual in New Zealand rugby.

“This was the first pool game they’ve lost out of 31 in World Cup history. The simple truth is that their first-choice players are way ahead of their reserves, and they missed the go-forward of Jordie Barrett and Shannon Frizell hugely. I hate to say this, but right now, they’re not at the races, and with the guns of Ireland and South Africa in their half of the draw, they’ll struggle to progress past the quarters.”

The All Blacks have failed to reach the semifinals just once in the history of the World Cup, after suffering a shock defeat to France in the quarter-final stage at the 2007 World Cup.

They need to win the rest of their pool games against Namibia, Italy and Uruguay to book a spot in the next round where they’ll face either South Africa, Ireland or Scotland.

Campese was impressed by French number 10 Matthieu Jalibert in the side’s opening win saying, he was clever to pick apart the All Blacks defence.

“A lot has been made of Romain Ntamack’s injury for France. Up steps Matthieu Jalibert and delivers an absolute worldy of a second-half performance. That break and carry for the line to set up the Damian Penaud try was top drawer – true pace and vision,” Campese said.

“It was the perfect example of playing what’s in front of you and blow me down, but he was actually scanning the All Blacks to see where the gaps were rather than playing a structure by predetermination.”

All Blacks v Namibia: Kickoff 7am, Saturday