Blow for NZ as Aussies pinch Rugby Championship

All Blacks performing a haka. Photo: Getty Images

Australia is expected to be announced as this year's Rugby Championships hosts.

The New Zealand Herald has been told that New South Wales has pinched the four nation tournament from New Zealand and it will be hosted from November 7.

Sanzaar will make an official announcement on Friday afternoon.

Australia is believed to have secured the tournament on the basis of having superior quarantine regulations in regards to allowing teams to train while in isolation.

Australian federal and state governments are also thought to have stumped up to lure the tournament away from New Zealand.

Following three months of detailed planning difficulties negotiating with the New Zealand Government around strict quarantine regulations for visiting teams had left NZ Rugby frustrated.

The Herald had previously been told that if Australia hosts the Rugby Championship, the first two Bledisloe Cup matches will be pushed back one week and staged on October 17 and 24, likely to be in Auckland and Wellington.

The All Blacks would then venture to Australia for the Rugby Championship.