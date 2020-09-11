Friday, 11 September 2020

Blow for NZ as Aussies pinch Rugby Championship

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. All Blacks

    A meeting in Los Angeles could have a large impact on the All Blacks' schedule in years to come....
    All Blacks performing a haka. Photo: Getty Images
    Australia is expected to be announced as this year's Rugby Championships hosts.

    The New Zealand Herald has been told that New South Wales has pinched the four nation tournament from New Zealand and it will be hosted from November 7.

    Sanzaar will make an official announcement on Friday afternoon.

    Australia is believed to have secured the tournament on the basis of having superior quarantine regulations in regards to allowing teams to train while in isolation.

    Australian federal and state governments are also thought to have stumped up to lure the tournament away from New Zealand.

    Following three months of detailed planning difficulties negotiating with the New Zealand Government around strict quarantine regulations for visiting teams had left NZ Rugby frustrated.

    The Herald had previously been told that if Australia hosts the Rugby Championship, the first two Bledisloe Cup matches will be pushed back one week and staged on October 17 and 24, likely to be in Auckland and Wellington.

    The All Blacks would then venture to Australia for the Rugby Championship.

     

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter