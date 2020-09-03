Five from Otago in South team, Aaron Smith on the bench

Josh Ioane is one of five players associated to Otago who will play in this weekend's North v South match. Photo: Getty Images

Otago players will likely have to wait until the second half to make their impact this weekend.

Five players affiliated to the province have been named in the South matchday 23 for Saturday night's inter-island game in Wellington.

Only halfback Brad Weber, who now plays for Waikato, will start.

Liam Coltman, George Bower, Dillon Hunt and Josh Ioane have been named in the reserves.

Meanwhile Southland lock Manaaki Selby-Rickit is also on the bench, while Highlanders' blindside flanker Shannon Frizell will start.

South head coach Brad Mooar said the team had some strong combinations, with additional strength and pace thrown in as well.

"It's always hard to pick those in the 23 and all 28 in our squad could've been selected.

"We have a fantastic group of men who have all made the most of this week, building relationships and having fun with each other as well as learning new things and formulating our game plan.

"There's been lots of good-natured banter between the teams and a lot of parochial rivalry.

"The only thing missing at the stadium will be the fans and we're really disappointed we can't share the experience there with them.

"We know there will be a huge audience watching at home so we hope they'll enjoy what's shaping up as match for the history books."

Highlanders Aaron Smith, Ash DIxon, Ayden Johnstone and Mitchell Hunt have been named in the reserves for the North team.

The North team

Damian McKenzie, Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara, Hoskins Sotutu, Ardie Savea, Akira Ioane, Tupou Vaa'i, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Ofa Tuungafasi, Asafo Aumua, Karl Tu'inukuafe. Reserves: Ash Dixon, Ayden Johnstone, Angus Ta'avao, Scott Scrafton, Dalton Papalii, Aaron Smith, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Mitchell Hunt.

The South team

Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Brayden Ennor, Jack Goodhue, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Brad Weber, Tom Sanders, Tom Christie, Shannon Frizell, Mitchell Dunshea, Sam Whitelock (c), Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Liam Coltman, George Bower, Tyrel Lomax, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Dillon Hunt, Finlay Christie, Josh Ioane, Leicester Faingaanuku.