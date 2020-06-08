French club drops former All Black for leaving country

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Taylor, who played three tests for the All Blacks in 2013, left France on March 17 despite being asked to remain in the country in case the Top 14 league resumed at short notice, the club said in a statement on their website.
"The club had no other recourse than to initiate a dismissal procedure against Mr. Tom Taylor," the club said.
Taylor could not be immediately reached for comment.
French rugby officials abandoned the 2019/20 season last week.
Taylor, the son of former All Blacks inside centre Warwick, was called into the national side in 2013 when fellow flyhalves Dan Carter, Beauden Barrett and Aaron Cruden were all injured.
He left New Zealand in 2015 and joined Toulon before heading to Pau in 2016.
Comments
What a disgusting response from this club to a player who has been with them for four years, and who probably just wanted to get home to his family in light of a looming global pandemic.
I hope all other rugby players who are head-hunted by this team remember the lack of loyalty before accepting contracts with them.