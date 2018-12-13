French club says Smith on the move

Ben Smith.

Is it bon voyage?

All Black and Highlanders outside back Ben Smith has reportedly signed with French club Pau.

He has been linked with a move to France before but it appears much more likely now.

Pau club president Bernard Pontneau was quoted by French broadcaster Radio Monte Carlo Sport confirming the move would be made after next year's Rugby World Cup.

''He is is a great player who will bring a lot to the team.

''He will have a big impact with the group and our young players will be able to learn from a player of his magnitude. He'll make them move faster.''

Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark could not be reached for comment.

Smith (32) is reported to have signed a seven-month contract with the French club back in October.

It is thought he will have a short stint in France before linking up with a team in Japan.

It is a similar arrangement to the deal on the table for All Blacks captain Kieran Read. He is believed to have agreed to join Paris club Racing 92 after the Rugby World Cup before heading to Japan.

Smith, who made his international debut in 2009, has been a regular in the All Blacks for the past six seasons and has scored 33 tries in 76 matches.

His deceptive footwork and misleading pace make him equally dangerous from wing or fullback, and is a sure bet under the high ball. His ability to spot a hole in the defensive line will come in handy in Pau if the reports are accurate.

While Smith appears destined for France, Hurricanes and All Black loose forward Ardie Savea (25) has reportedly backed out of a deal with Pau.

''It is for certain that he will not be coming,'' Pontneau said.

''It's disappointing, but it's also the risk you take when wanting to recruit a young player.''

It is thought he reconsidered following pressure from New Zealand Rugby.