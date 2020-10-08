Home by Xmas: New Rugby Championship schedule revealed

Cullen Grace packs down on the side of the scrum at All Blacks training late last month. Photo: Getty Images

The All Blacks will be home for Christmas after Sanzaar and Rugby Australia announced a revised draw for the 2020 Rugby Championship.

The 12-match tournament will now be played across seven weeks with Australia's clash against New Zealand moved from Saturday 12 December to Saturday 31 October at Sydney's ANZ Stadium.

South Africa's test against Argentina on Saturday 12 December has been moved to Newcastle's McDonald Jones Stadium to close out the tournament.

The remainder of the draw is otherwise unchanged with five straight weeks of doubleheaders beginning at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on Saturday 7 November. Kick-off times have also been confirmed.

Sanzaar CEO Andy Marinos said: "The opening of the travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand from New Zealand and an agreement by the parties on revised commercial outcomes has enabled the joint venture to consider alternative solutions in addressing our two key objectives of commercial viability and player welfare.

"This year has been a year of continued adjustment where the Sanzaar partners have had to compromise on a number of levels. It is important to further acknowledge the sacrifice of a number of the players and team management that will have been away from home for close to six months by the time the Rugby Championship has concluded."

Rugby Australia Interim Chief Executive Rob Clarke said: "I really have to thank the New South Wales Government, under the leadership of Gladys Berejiklian as well as Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and her Government in Queensland for their flexibility and support in accommodating this late change.

"I'm pleased this draw is now resolved and that the Sanzaar joint venture has reached a suitable compromise. Each party has had to sacrifice something, and I think that is a true indication of the strength of the Sanzaar alliance," Clarke said.

The Argentina team has already arrived in Australia and is completing training under strict health regulations, governed by NSW Health and NSW Police. South Africa's participation remains to be confirmed as the decision is dependent on several factors outside the control of Sanzaar. However, it is a positive sign that the Super Rugby Unlocked tournament kicks off in South Africa on Friday 9 October.

Rugby Championship Schedule

Saturday 31 October, 2020

ANZ Stadium, Sydney

Australia v New Zealand (9.45pm NZT)

Saturday 7 November

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Argentina v South Africa

Australia v New Zealand (9.45pm NZT)

Saturday 14 November

Bankwest Stadium, Sydney

New Zealand v Argentina (7.00pm NZT)

South Africa v Australia

Saturday 21 November

ANZ Stadium, Sydney

New Zealand v South Africa (7.00pm NZT)

Australia v Argentina

Saturday 28 November

McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Argentina v Australia

South Africa v New Zealand (9.45pm NZT)

Saturday 5 December

Bankwest Stadium, Sydney

Argentina v New Zealand (7.00pm NZT)

Australia v South Africa

Saturday 12 December

ANZ Stadium, Sydney

South Africa v Argentina