International farewell for Crockett

Wyatt Crockett is set for one final international swansong when he captains the Barbarians against the Pumas at Twickenham this weekend.

After 71 tests for the All Blacks, Crockett announced his international retirement in February but now gets the chance to bow out from this level at one of rugby's greatest arenas.

It is fitting, too, that Crockett should get such a chance given he played a record 202 games for the Crusaders but did not feature in this year's Super Rugby semi and final, with fellow All Blacks loosehead props Joe Moody and Tim Perry preferred.

Such is his selflessness, Crockett always puts the team first but he will no doubt enjoy the chance to run out one final time at Twickenham, scene of the All Blacks' triumph at the 2015 World Cup.

It will not be the final goodbye, though, with Crockett committing to one more season with Tasman in next year's Mitre 10 Cup.

Crockett leads a team that covers eight nationalities and includes fellow Crusaders loose forward Jordan Taufua, making his comeback off the bench from a broken arm, and Auckland halfback Leon Fukofuka, who claims a starting role after his northern tour with Tonga.

The Barbarians, led by Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus, boast a strong South Africa flavour with eight Boks in the starting side, including captain Siya Kolisi, Handre Pollard, Damian de Allende and World Rugby breakthrough player of the year Aphiwe Dyantyi.

Five further Boks are on the bench.

New Chiefs recruit Jack Debreczeni lines up at fullback as the traditional uncapped player in the starting team.

The squad was completed today by the arrival of Cardiff Blues tighthead Anton Peikrishvili. The Georgia prop is on the bench instead of France's Alexandre Menini, who was recalled by Lyon.

The Barbarians take on Argentina for the third time in their 128-year history.

The Pumas were beaten 34-22 at Cardiff 1990 but returned the favour in the 2015 rematch 49-31. Lood de Jager is the sole survivor from the Baabaas side that day.

Barbarians team:

Backs: Jack Debreczeni (Chiefs), Tommaso Benvenuti (Benetton & Italy), Tom English (Rebels & Australia), Damian de Allende (Stormers & South Africa), Aphiwe Dyantyi (Lions & South Africa), Handre Pollard (Bulls & South Africa) Leon Fukofuka (Auckland & Tonga)

Forwards: Wyatt Crockett (Crusaders & New Zealand, Captain), Schalk Brits (Stormers & South Africa), Trevor Nyakane (Bulls & South Africa), Luke Jones (Bordeaux Begles & Australia), Lood de Jager (Bulls & South Africa), Siya Kolisi (Stormers & South Africa), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Stormers & South Africa), Juan Manuel Leguizamon (Jaguares & Argentina)

Replacements

Steven Kitshoff (Stormers & South Africa), Malcolm Marx (Lions & South Africa), Anton Peikrishvili (Cardiff Blues & Georgia), Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Stormers & South Africa), Jordan Taufua (Crusaders), Frank Lomani (Rebels & Fiji), Jesse Kriel (Bulls & South Africa), Elton Jantjies (Lions & South Africa)