'We haven't agreed to this': All Blacks facing quarantine at Christmas

The last scheduled clash against the Wallabies means players will be stuck in quarantine over Christmas, a situation NZR hoped to avoid.
The team is then scheduled to play back-to-back tests against South Africa in Sydney on November 21 and Newcastle on Saturday November 28, with a second test against Argentina on Saturday December 5 in Sydney and a final scheduled match against the Wallabies in Sydney on Saturday December 12.
NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said the released schedule went against their plans that the last All Blacks match would be on December 5.
"We were working on the understanding and all our planning and scheduling was on the basis that the All Blacks last match would be on December 5 to give our players and management time to get home, undertake the 14 days' quarantine back in New Zealand, and then be with their families for Christmas, as will be the case for the other three teams in the tournament," Robinson said.
"We understand the commercial considerations in the scheduling. However, the wellbeing of our people is an incredibly important factor in this also.
"We are committed to playing in the Rugby Championship and we know the scheduling of matches has been a complex and dynamic issue to work through, especially with quarantine protocols, but we haven't agreed to this schedule and are disappointed at the announcement.
"We will now work through the issues with Rugby Australia and SANZAAR and believe that there are other solutions within the Rugby Championship window."
The newly announced schedule comes after some players expressed that it will be difficult to leave their young families behind for several weeks.
All Blacks Richie Mo'unga and TJ Perenara have recently welcomed newborn babies, while Beauden Barrett and Sevu Reece are also expecting their first children in the coming weeks.
RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES
Round One - Saturday November 7 2020
Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Argentina v South Africa
Australia v New Zealand
Round Two - Saturday November 14
Bankwest Stadium, Sydney
New Zealand v Argentina
South Africa v Australia
Round Three - Saturday November 21
ANZ Stadium, Sydney
New Zealand v South Africa
Australia v Argentina
Round Four – Saturday November 28
McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle
Argentina v Australia
South Africa v New Zealand
Round Five – Saturday December 5
Bankwest Stadium, Sydney
Argentina v New Zealand
Australia v South Africa
Round Six – Saturday December 12
ANZ Stadium, Sydney
South Africa v Argentina
Australia v New Zealand