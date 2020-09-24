Thursday, 24 September 2020

'We haven't agreed to this': All Blacks facing quarantine at Christmas

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. All Blacks
    1 Comment

    The All Blacks at training in Whakatane yesterday. Photo: Getty Imagesd
    The All Blacks at training in Whakatane yesterday. Photo: Getty Imagesd
    New Zealand Rugby has expressed its disappointment at the Rugby Championship schedule which has the All Blacks playing their last match in Australia on Saturday 12 December - a change from original planning.

    The last scheduled clash against the Wallabies means players will be stuck in quarantine over Christmas, a situation NZR hoped to avoid.

    NZR chief executive Mark Robinson says the wellbeing of players is "incredibly important". Photo:...
    NZR chief executive Mark Robinson says the wellbeing of players is "incredibly important". Photo: NZ Herald
    SANZAAR and hosts Rugby Australia announced the match schedule for the Championship, with the All Blacks scheduled to play Australia in Brisbane on Saturday November 7 and Argentina the following Saturday in Sydney on November 14.

    The team is then scheduled to play back-to-back tests against South Africa in Sydney on November 21 and Newcastle on Saturday November 28, with a second test against Argentina on Saturday December 5 in Sydney and a final scheduled match against the Wallabies in Sydney on Saturday December 12.

    NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said the released schedule went against their plans that the last All Blacks match would be on December 5.

    "We were working on the understanding and all our planning and scheduling was on the basis that the All Blacks last match would be on December 5 to give our players and management time to get home, undertake the 14 days' quarantine back in New Zealand, and then be with their families for Christmas, as will be the case for the other three teams in the tournament," Robinson said.

    "We understand the commercial considerations in the scheduling. However, the wellbeing of our people is an incredibly important factor in this also.

    "We are committed to playing in the Rugby Championship and we know the scheduling of matches has been a complex and dynamic issue to work through, especially with quarantine protocols, but we haven't agreed to this schedule and are disappointed at the announcement.

    "We will now work through the issues with Rugby Australia and SANZAAR and believe that there are other solutions within the Rugby Championship window."

    The newly announced schedule comes after some players expressed that it will be difficult to leave their young families behind for several weeks.

    All Blacks Richie Mo'unga and TJ Perenara have recently welcomed newborn babies, while Beauden Barrett and Sevu Reece are also expecting their first children in the coming weeks.

     

    RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES

    Round One - Saturday November 7 2020
    Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

    Argentina v South Africa
    Australia v New Zealand

    Round Two - Saturday November 14
    Bankwest Stadium, Sydney

    New Zealand v Argentina
    South Africa v Australia

    Round Three - Saturday November 21
    ANZ Stadium, Sydney

    New Zealand v South Africa
    Australia v Argentina

    Round Four – Saturday November 28
    McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

    Argentina v Australia
    South Africa v New Zealand

    Round Five – Saturday December 5
    Bankwest Stadium, Sydney

    Argentina v New Zealand
    Australia v South Africa

    Round Six – Saturday December 12 
    ANZ Stadium, Sydney

    South Africa v Argentina
    Australia v New Zealand

    NZ Herald
    1 Comment

    Comments

    David Thu, 24/09/2020 - 1:14pm

    Oh my heart bleeds for them. They could always go and get a proper job and be paid the same as most in NZ, then they would really grumble. Meanwhile, get over it.

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter