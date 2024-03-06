'Always illegal': Jordie Barrett cops three-week ban

Jordie Barrett's yellow card was later upgraded to red. Photo: Getty Images

Jordie Barrett has been handed a three-week suspension after being sent off in the Hurricanes’ golden-point win over the Reds.

In his 100th appearance for the club, Barrett was shown a yellow card in the 56th minute of the game in Melbourne on Sunday for a high shot on Reds fullback Jordan Petaia.

The foul was upgraded to a red card after a review.

“Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Aaron Lloyd, the Foul Play Review Committee upheld the red card given to the player under Law 9.13,” committee chairperson Stephen Hardy said in the ruling released today.

“Following the World Rugby Head Contact Process, the FPRC assessed the player’s actions as having directly contacted the head, at high speed, with high force and while the player’s body position was always upright into the collision.

“The FPRC considered the act of foul play was always illegal. In those circumstances, no mitigation was applied."

Barrett could have been suspended for six weeks, but after mitigating factors the committee decided to reduce the sanction to three weeks, up to and including March 22.

He can apply to attend World Rugby's Coaching Intervention Programme aimed at reducing the risk of head contact in the game.