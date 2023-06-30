Another All Black moves to France

Jack Goodhue in action for the Crusaders. Photo: Getty Images

All Blacks and Crusaders midfielder Jack Goodhue has signed a two-year contract with French club Castres Olympique.

The 28-year-old will move to Southern France after completing rugby commitments in New Zealand. He recently missed selection for the 36-man All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship but he was named in the All Blacks XV squad as he looks to push his place for a spot at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

He joins fellow teammates Crusaders teammates Sam Whitelock (Pau) and Leicester Fainga’anuku (Toulon) who have signed with French clubs while first five-eighth Richie Mo’unga is heading to Japan to play with Toshiba.

“Playing for the Crusaders and the All Blacks has literally been a dream come true for me,” Goodhue said.

“Being a part of the Crusaders family, playing 81 games in the jersey, representing New Zealand on the biggest stages, it’s been awesome.

“But the time has come for me to take up a new adventure in an exciting competition in France.

“My wife Sophie and I are excited to experience a new culture, language and environment.”

Goodhue debuted for the Crusaders against the Brumbies in Round 1 of the 2017 Super Rugby season in what was also Scott ‘Razor’ Robertson’s first year as Crusaders coach. Goodhue scored three tries that season, including one in their final win.

The 2017 title kicked off the current Crusaders dynasty of seven straight championships, with Goodhue an ever-present threat in the centre. He scored 13 tries acorss his career, but as Robertson has said, it wasn’t his try-scoring that made him such an asset.

“Jack’s one of the best defensive centres in the world,” Robertson said.

“He’s tough, he can square people up on attack, his running lines are exceptional and his general game understanding is really special.

Robertson said Goodhue’s time as a Crusader “epitomised everything we champion as a team and an organisation”.

“He’s a great man, an incredible professional and a world-class player,” he said.

“Jack’s given a lot to this club and we’re going to miss him.”