Aspiring professionals get taste of real thing

The Highlanders of tomorrow have had a good taste of the demands of professional rugby.

About 40 aspiring professionals from various southern schools have been in camp over the past three days at John McGlashan College under the watchful eye of Highlanders talent identification manager Kane Jury.

They have had plenty of on-field sessions with coaches of the calibre of Dean Moeahu (Otago Development), Scott Manson (Otago Spirit), Jason Dermody (Southland Boys’), Scott Eade (Rugby Southland) and Regan Turoa (Alhambra-Union).

Equally as important has been the chance to learn more about mental wellbeing, nutrition, conditioning and a range of other topics.

"It’s been an awesome camp," Jury said yesterday.

"I think the attitude and energy from the players has been really cool.

"They’ve taken it all in — and it’s a lot of information — and they’re going to leave here going, ‘wow , this is what a full day looks like and feels like’."

Coach Dean Moeahu works with some young players at the Highlanders schools camp in Dunedin yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Jury said the main message he wanted the youngsters to leave the camp with was simple.

"You’ve got to find your way, and you’ve got to be really consistent.

"They’re still at the infancy stage of really trying to understand it all.

"But there’s probably a good half dozen who have already got it figured out, which is cool.

"I think there are some guys here who have the ability to go to the next level.

"The hardest transition now is from secondary school into university or apprenticeships or work, because they lose the structure of the school day, and they have to make a lot of decision themselves."

The Highlanders Schools squad heads to Pleasant Point today for a game of three halves against the Junior Crusaders.

Every player would get at least 30 minutes on the field, Jury said.

"It’s about performance, rather than the actual result.

"They get a chance to represent their school, their family and themselves, and the Highlanders, which is pretty cool."

Highlanders Schools



The teams

— Charlie Breen, Sailusi Temaka, Jack Timu, Josh Whaanga, Stan McClure, Sam Waitoa, Dylan Pledger, Phoenix Abbott, Archie McCrae, Orlando Tuhega-Vaitupu,

Mitch Morton, Zack Cleaver-Donovan, Jonty Light, Keegan Ferguson, Petelo Amato.

— Rico Muliaina, Amaziah Mitchell, Caleb Williams, Josh Dent, McClure, Waitoa/Tyree Manaia, Henry Scott, Otis Harry, Sam Chapman, Josh Evans, Morton/Hunter

Areai’iti-Burgess, Quentin Holland, Charles Engelbrecht, Ford Vaipulu, JJ Fisher.

— Sam Nemec-Vial, Mitchell, Timu, Whaanga, Temaka, Manaia, Tom Nicholson, Phoenix Tapatu, Tom Lewis, Ben Barke, Areai’iti-Burgess, Cleaver-Donovan, Keflar

Morrison, Rico Fisher, Engelbrecht.