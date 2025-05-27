Award winners sign extensions

Timoci Tavatavanawai. PHOTO: MICHAEL THOMAS

Fabian Holland. PHOTO: MICHAEL BRADLEY

The big winners from the Highlanders awards have inked contract extensions with the franchise.

Co-captain Timoci Tavatavanawai, who scooped five prizes at yesterday’s awards night, has signed a two-year contract, while big lock Fabian Holland has signed a three-year extension.

Tavatavanawai capped off his year by being named Highlander man of the year and most valuable player.

Tavatavanawai, who was a standout defensively for his work over the ball, caught the eye of fans and his team-mates to be named player’s player and fans’ player of the year.

He was also named back of the year.

Holland was the other big winner on the night for his standout performance up front.

He was named forward of the year and defender of the year.

Loose forward Veveni Lasaqa was named rookie of the year.

In a fitting touch, Jacob Ratumaitavuku-Kneepkens was given the southern inspiration award after returning to the field following a series neck injury.

Young halfback Dylan Pledger was named the under-20s most valuable player after a standout Super Rugby U20s campaign and his New Zealand under-20 selection.

James Arscott won the player personal development award and Jake Te Hiwi was named community champion for his engagement in the region.

— APL.