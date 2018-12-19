Awards for players

Those in the middle have handed out the awards for last season.

The New Zealand Rugby Players' Association announced its 2018 season awards yesterday and there were few surprises.

Men's player of the year was Crusaders and All Black hooker Codie Taylor, while Kendra Cocksedge was voted women's player of the year. Ben Smith was among the nominations for player of the year.

Otago's Vilimoni Koroi was voted sevens player of the year while Michaela Blyde was voted women's sevens player of the year.

Richie Mo'unga won Super Rugby player of the year and TJ Faiane was voted Mitre 10 Cup player of the year.

New All Black Dalton Papali'i was named young player of the year.