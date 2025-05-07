Baby Blacks pile 75 points on Argentina in U20 World Cup

Cooper Roberts runs in midfield for the Baby Blacks. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand's Baby Blacks have pummelled Argentina at the Under-20 Rugby Championship, while Australia have scored an extraordinary win over hosts South Africa.

The New Zealanders, who drew 29-all with Australia in their first match, left Argentina stranded at the bottom of the table with their 75-21 win at Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth.

The result leaves the Baby Blacks at the head of the table, with seven points, one ahead of Australia and two ahead of South Africa, with one round of matches remaining.

New Zealand ran up 47 points in the first half to Argentina's 14, with captain Mosese Bason and wing Maloni Kunawave both dotting down twice.

Argentina improved to score the only try of the third quarter, before New Zealand romped home with four tries, including a double for midfielder David Lewai.

Joshua Tengblad, Caleb Woodley, Eli Oudenryn, Tamiano Ahloo and Taniela Maisiri were the other try scorers, while Will Cole booted over eight conversions and Rico Simpson two.

Australia pulled off an amazing second half comeback to beat the Junior Springboks 29-24.

The young Australians were scoreless in the first half, lost two players to injury and conceded a yellow card before running up 29 straight points in the first half.

South Africa, who led 14-0 at halftime, fought back late in the game and gave themselves a chance with a late try, but failed to score from their final possession.

In the last matches early on Monday morning (NZT), New Zealand will play South Africa, while Australia take on Argentina.