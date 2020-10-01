Skip to main content
Belief key to Stags’ early success
Belief has been the key word for Southland this year.
Hohneck decides he is a Southern man—for now
Hohneck decides he is a Southern man—for now
The world works in mysterious ways these days.
All Blacks team to face the Wallabies revealed
All Blacks team to face Wallabies revealed, Aaron Smith to play 93rd test
The All Blacks will field a strong and experienced team to face the Wallabies in the first Bledisloe Cup clash in Wellington on Sunday.
Chance for ABs to show true colours
Chance for ABs to show true colours
The All Blacks will finally take the field on Sunday when they play the Wallabies in Wellington. Rugby writer Steve Hepburn looks at some issues involved in the game and what might happen.
Mackintosh back after five years
Mackintosh back after five years
Otago has rung the changes as it faces up to what will be a stern examination from Wellington in the capital tomorrow.
Home by Xmas: New Rugby Championship schedule revealed
Home by Xmas: New Rugby Championship schedule revealed
The All Blacks will be home for Christmas after Sanzaar and Rugby Australia announced a revised draw for the 2020 Rugby Championship.
All Blacks expecting physical Wallabies side
All Blacks expecting physical Wallabies side
The All Blacks are expecting the Wallabies to bring a "physical" edge to their game under new coach Dave Rennie in Sunday's season-opening test in Wellington.
Bolter makes early All Blacks impression
Bolter makes early All Blacks impression
He was the surprise package of Ian Foster's first All Blacks squad and has since handled his promotion with such aplomb that a test debut awaits this weekend.
McDowall, Koroi decisions expected today
McDowall, Koroi decisions expected today
Otago should know the availability of two of its key players today.
Shelford reveals one weakness in McCaw's game
Shelford reveals one weakness in McCaw's game
All Blacks legend Buck Shelford has claimed Richie McCaw had one aspect he could never master during his All Blacks career, and it extends to a growing trend he has noticed in New Zealand rugby.
Foster nails down team, but who is in it?
Foster nails down team, but who is in it?
All Blacks coach Ian Foster has already picked his starting XV for Sunday's first Bledisloe Cup test, so who will be at first-five, in the loosies and the back three?
Otago struggling to replace McDowall
Otago struggling to replace McDowall
Otago is short on options to replace openside flanker Slade McDowall.
Hard to explain reduction in crowd numbers
Hard to explain reduction in crowd numbers
Same game, same teams, same result. The only real difference — way fewer people in the stands watching.
Bredin taking rise up ranks in his stride
Bredin taking rise up ranks in his stride
Jono Bredin has taken another step up the refereeing ladder.
No Bledisloe test for Dunedin as Auckland readies for Level 1
No Bledisloe test for Dunedin as Auckland readies for Level 1
Hopes that Forsyth Barr Stadium would get to host the second Bledisloe Cup test this year have been dashed following the Prime Minister's announcement Auckland is set to join the rest of the country at Alert Level 1 late on Wednesday.
No win but coach proud of Heartland efforts
No win but coach proud of Heartland efforts
Alpine Energy Stadium in Timaru has favoured the home side, South Canterbury, with North Otago’s successes restricted to elusive victories.
Southland pipped by Waikato
Southland pipped by Waikato
Southland sure does love the close ones.
Dixon marks 100th game for Hawke’s Bay in style
Dixon marks 100th game for Hawke’s Bay in style
Hawke's Bay captain Ash Dixon has completed a second successful Ranfurly Shield heist in Dunedin and he has done it in his 100th game for the province.
Prized shield escapes Otago’s grasp
Prized shield escapes Otago’s grasp
The Ranfurly Shield is on the move again.
Loss to Manawatu reduces Spirit’s chances
Loss to Manawatu reduces Spirit’s chances
Otago's semifinal prospects all but slipped away with a 28-14 loss to Manawatu at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin yesterday.
