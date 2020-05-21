Ben Franks joins Glenn Delaney at Welsh club

Ben Franks has taken up a coaching position with Welsh rugby club Scarlets. Photo: Getty Images

Former Crusaders and All Blacks tighthead prop Ben Franks has joined the coaching staff at Welsh rugby club Scarlets.

Franks retired from rugby earlier this year and has joined fellow New Zealander and former Highlanders assistant Glenn Delaney’s staff as the Scarlets' new scrum coach.

The 36-year-old left New Zealand rugby for the Northern Hemisphere after being part of the All Blacks' 2015 World Cup-winning campaign.

He played for London Irish before playing the last two years at Northampton Saints in England’s premiership rugby competition.

Franks played 47 tests for New Zealand.

Delaney was appointed Scarlets head coach when former Crusaders assistant coach Brad Mooar got the All Blacks assistant coaching position.