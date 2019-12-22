Ben Smith has had a debut to forget in France.

The former Highlanders and All Blacks outside back was red carded in his first match for new club Pau in the French Top 14 competition.

He was sent from the field in the 51st minute after running into contact and contacting Stade Francais hooker Lucas Da Silva's head with his elbow.

Ben Smith was sent from the field in the 51st minute after running into contact and contacting Stade Francais hooker Lucas Da Silva's head with his elbow. Image: Youtube

Smith had made a break and attempted to fend off Da Silva, who came to tackle him from the right.

Pau lost the match 21-18.

Smith, who played 84 tests for the All Blacks, joined Pau following this year's World Cup in Japan.