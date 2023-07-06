Billy Harmon named co-captain of All Blacks XV

Billy Harmon has been named co-captain of the All Blacks XV. File photo: Getty Images

All Blacks XV head coach Leon MacDonald has named the side to face the Japan XV at Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium in Tokyo this Saturday.

Chiefs halfback Brad Weber, who was one of the big omissions from Ian Foster’s All Blacks squad, and Highlanders flanker Billy Harmon will lead the side as co-captains.

The starting front row features loosehead prop Xavier Numia, tighthead prop Jermaine Ainsley and Ricky Riccitelli at hooker, while Tyrone Thompson, Ollie Norris and Pouri Rakete-Stones will provide impact off the bench.

Naitoa Ah Kuoi and Quinten Strange make up the locking duo, with Akira Ioane, Christian Lio-Willie and Du’Plessis Kirifi the loose forward trio. Harmon and Cameron Suafoa start on the bench.

In the backs, Weber and Stephen Perofeta will provide All Blacks experience at No 9 and No 10, alongside Jack Goodhue and Alex Nankivell in the midfield at 12 and 13. Folau Fakatava will provide impact off the bench.

The back three is made up of Etene Nanai-Seturo on the left wing, Bailyn Sullivan on the right and Ruben Love starting at fullback, with Sam Gilbert and Brett Cameron named to be injected off the bench.

MacDonald said the team have a good mix of experience and young talent.

"We are anticipating a huge challenge from Japan on Saturday, they are a strong team and we know they have been preparing intensely for the next two matches," he said.

"With a short lead into kickoff, it’s about balancing the team with experienced players and emerging talent. The players are all out to showcase their skills and strength as a team on the international stage. It’s going to be an incredibly proud moment for the team and their whānau, especially for those players representing New Zealand for the first time."

All Blacks XV matchday 23 (Super Rugby Pacific franchise, province):

1. Xavier Numia (Hurricanes, Wellington)

2. Ricky Riccitelli (Blues, Taranaki)

3. Jermaine Ainsley (Highlanders, Otago)

4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi (Chiefs, Bay of Plenty)

5. Quinten Strange (Crusaders, Tasman)

6. Akira Ioane (Blues, Auckland)

7. Du’Plessis Kirifi (Hurricanes, Wellington)

8. Christian Lio-Willie (Crusaders, Otago)

9. Brad Weber – Co-Captain (Chiefs, Hawke’s Bay)

10. Stephen Perofeta (Blues, Taranaki)

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo (Chiefs, Counties Manukau)

12. Jack Goodhue (Crusaders, Northland)

13. Alex Nankivell (Chiefs, Tasman)

14. Bailyn Sullivan (Hurricanes, Waikato)

15. Ruben Love (Hurricanes, Wellington)

Reserves:

16. Tyrone Thompson (Chiefs, Hawke’s Bay)

17. Ollie Norris (Chiefs, Waikato)

18. Pouri Rakete-Stones (Hurricanes, Hawke’s Bay)

19. Cameron Suafoa (Blues, North Harbour)

20. Billy Harmon – Co-Captain (Highlanders, Canterbury)

21. Folau Fakatava (Highlanders, Hawke’s Bay)

22. Brett Cameron (Hurricanes, Manawatū)

23. Sam Gilbert (Highlanders, Otago)