Black Fern Cocksedge calling it a day

Black Fern Kendra Cocksedge demonstrates her kicking style during aworkshop at the North Ground in Dunedin in 2019. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Black Ferns and Canterbury stalwart Kendra Cocksedge has announced her impending retirement from all rugby.

Cocksedge, the most capped Black Fern of all time, will hang up her boots following this year’s World Cup in New Zealand, she said yesterday.

The 34-year-old halfback, who is set to play her 99th match for Canterbury in tomorrow’s Farah Palmer Cup semifinal against Wellington, said the time was right to focus on the next chapter in her life.

She was first recognised in 2006 with selection for the Taranaki and Hurricanes Schools, where her resourceful, intuitive halfback play, allround skills and goalkicking (and dropkicking) ability first came to the fore.

Among her many gongs, Cocksedge was awarded World Rugby Women's Player of the Year in 2015, and in the same season she was named New Zealand Rugby Women's Player of the Year, mainly for her performances in the Women's Super Series in Canada.

Since debuting for the Black Ferns in 2007 as a teenager, Cocksedge has gone on to win two Rugby World Cups, in 2010 and 2017, as well as clinching a Rugby World Cup Sevens crown in 2013, playing three tournaments in all for the Black Ferns Sevens.

In 2019, she captained the Black Ferns for the first time against France.

‘‘From the age of 4 I dreamt of being an All Black, until I realised it simply wasn't possible. However, at 19, my rugby dreams were realised, and I was named in the Black Ferns.

‘‘After 15 years in the black jersey, I sit here and reflect on my childhood dream. I feel incredibly fortunate for the experiences rugby has given me. I've had more opportunities than I can count and have had incredible people alongside me who've inspired me to be my best every day.

"I never could have imagined I'd achieve all that I have, and I am so excited about the future of women's rugby and the new generation of players, coaches, and referees.

‘‘I have decided 2022 will be my last year playing the game I love. However, it's not over for me yet. I have a massive job ahead of me.

"I am determined to finish on a high, wearing the red and black in the Farah Palmer Cup. I will also do all I can to earn my spot in the Black Ferns and fulfil my dream of playing in a Rugby World Cup on my home turf.

‘‘It has been my greatest honour to represent my club, my province and my country. There are so many people who have contributed to my journey. I didn't earn the black jersey alone. I thank you all for your support and aroha.

‘‘I hope I have done you proud.’’

Cocksedge first moved to Canterbury in 2007 and made her debut for Canterbury at the age of 19. She has also played 144 games for University of Canterbury.

Cocksedge is the leading points scorer for Canterbury with 1060 points.

If Canterbury are to make the final of the 2022 Farah Palmer Cup and Cocksedge is available for selection, she will become the second women's player in Canterbury to play 100 games, following on from her great mate Steph Te Ohaere-Fox.

She has played 64 times for the Black Ferns and scored 382 points.