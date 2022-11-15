Black Ferns dominate World Rugby awards list; All Blacks snubbed

The Black Ferns celebrate after beating England in the women's Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park last weekend. Photo: Getty

The World Cup-winning Black Ferns have four players and their coach nominated for World Rugby awards.

Wing Portia Woodman and first-five Ruahei Demant are up for Women's 15s Player of the Year, while wing Ruby Tui and lock Maiakawanakaulani Roos are vying for Breakthrough Women's 15s Player of the Year.

Head coach Wayne Smith is up for Coach of the Year.

There are no All Blacks nominated for Men's 15s Player of the Year and no New Zealanders made the shortlists for the men's or women's sevens Player of the Year.

Many All Blacks fans and rugby pundits on social media have questioned why Ardie Savea wasn't shortlisted.

Woodman, who scored seven tries at the World Cup in New Zealand to take her tournament tally to a record 20, could win the award for a second time, while first-time nominee Demant was named Player of the Match in their final victory against England.

Canada skipper Sophie de Goede, who had a huge impact in New Zealand, and England flanker Alex Matthews, who started every match for England during both the Women's Six Nations and RWC 2021, are also in contention.

Laure Sansus is nominated for the second successive year, meaning a French halfback has been on the shortlist for the last four Women's Player of the Year awards.

Smith led the Black Ferns to a sixth Rugby World Cup triumph, and first on home soil, beating England in the final.

He's up against three others for Coach of the Year, including England's Simon Middleton, who helped guide the Red Roses to a world-record 30-match winning run until that World Cup final defeat, completing a fourth successive Women's Six Nations clean sweep along the way.

In the men's game, Andy Farrell masterminded a first Irish series win in New Zealand, as well as the team's rise to the top of the rankings.

Fabien Galthié, meanwhile, oversaw a Six Nations Grand Slam with France and has guided Les Bleues on a country-record unbeaten run.

Already a star in sevens, Ruby Tui took 15s by storm in 2022, scoring eight tries in nine tests ahead of the World Cup final.

Black Ferns team-mate Maiakawanakaulani Roos, meanwhile, cemented her place in the New Zealand forward pack with a string of commanding performances.

Roos is the youngest player on the list, born 15 days after England prop Maud Muir, who featured in all 13 of the Red Roses' matches in 2022.

Vitalina Naikore was one of the standout players for Fijiana in both their victorious Oceania Rugby Women's Championship campaign and debut appearance at Rugby World Cup.

The winners will be announced at an Awards Ceremony in Monaco on Monday morning (NZ time).