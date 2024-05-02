Black Ferns to play England at Twickenham

The Black Ferns celebrate their win over England in the World Cup final at Eden Park. Photo: Getty Images

The RFU have confirmed that the Black Ferns will meet England in front of a potential record crowd for a women's rugby international on 14 September at Twickenham in London.

The home of English rugby holds the current record of 58,598 set in 2023 and English captain Marlie Packer is calling on fans to top that on the back her side's recent Grand Slam Six Nations victory.

"Our last two games at Twickenham have resulted in the best two crowds ever recorded in women's rugby. We want more," Packer said.

"Playing the Black Ferns at the home of English Rugby is an unbelievable opportunity that doesn't come around all too often. We can't wait for thousands of our supporters to get behind us on another special day at Twickenham."

The 117-year-old Twickenham Stadium has a capacity of 82,000 and is the largest purpose-built rugby stadium in the world. The Black Ferns and England have met there three times before, with the Red Roses victorious on every occasion.

The most recent match was a 32-23 English win in 2012.

The Red Roses won the last meeting between the two 35-12 at Go Media Mt Smart Stadium last November, which also clinched the WXV 1 title for them.

Black Ferns Director of Rugby Allan Bunting, said: "It is an awesome opportunity for our wāhine to be playing England at a packed-out Twickenham Stadium.

"To see the fans filling the stands during the Women's Six Nations has been outstanding and we are hoping to see the same when we take on England's Red Roses."

England will also play Six Nations runners up France in a one-off test at Kingsholm Stadium in Gloucester on 7 September. The matches will build up to the second edition of WXV, which will be held in Canada.

The Black Ferns kick off their season and the annual Pacific 4 Series next Saturday against the United States at FMG Stadium Waikato.