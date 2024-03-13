Black Ferns stars sit out Chiefs Manawa haka

The haka, He Piko, He Taniwha, was performed by Chiefs Manawa before their 17-10 win over the Blues Women. Photo: supplied

Chiefs Manawa players Ruby Tui and Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu did not participate in the traditional pre-game haka at the weekend, but the Super Rugby club cannot say why.

Super Rugby Aupiki players are part-time employees, meaning that they only return to duty on Thursdays. A spokesperson from the Chiefs could not confirm that the players would be addressing the issue when the team is available for media.

The haka, He Piko, He Taniwha, was performed by Chiefs Manawa before their 17-10 win over the Blues Women at Bell Park in Auckland's Pakuranga on Saturday afternoon.

Tui and Marino-Tauhinu stood motionless at the back while their teammates laid down the challenge to their Blues counterparts.

It comes after the Hurricanes Poua were embroiled in controversy after their haka in their opening match that sharply criticised the new coalition government and made reference to "rednecks".

The Poua subsequently performed a modified haka before their match against Matatu on Saturday - again interpreted as criticism of the government - which they have subsequently denied.

In a statement, New Zealand Rugby Kaihautu (chief adviser Māori) Luke Crawford said the reference to the government was, in fact, "refocusing away from politics".

Post-match, Chiefs Manawa captain Kennedy Simon remarked on the haka controversy as a whole, saying that: "I think, you know, it's just helped us come together and be stronger. I think haka is a form of self-expression and we're just lucky enough to have the Chiefs right behind us on and off the field."

Ruby Tui (centre) after the Black Ferns won the Women's Rugby World Cup. She also plays for Chiefs Manawa in Super Rugby. Photo: RNZ

Tui's non-involvement in the haka is significant, as she is the highest-profile women's player in the country.

However, Marino-Tauhinu standing at the back is very notable too, given that she usually leads the team's haka and her karanga prior to the response to the original Poua haka included the word "kawanatanga", however, the context in which it was used is unclear.

The Chiefs responded at the time, saying: "We believe our players are entitled to their views, and at the Chiefs Rugby Club we provide an environment where every individual can be themselves by supporting our Chiefs wahine and tane to be the best they can be on and off the field."

The fact that both are established members of the Black Ferns may put pressure on an official response from NZ Rugby, which to this point has referred all inquires back to the Super Rugby clubs.