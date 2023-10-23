Boks investigating verbal abuse claim

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Allegations of verbal abuse against South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi are being investigated by his own camp after he allegedly swore at England flanker Tom Curry during Saturday’s Rugby World Cup semifinal in Paris.
Audio and video footage posted on social media show Curry complaining to New Zealand referee Ben O’Keeffe in the first half, although no action was taken.
Curry confirmed an incident when questioned by reporters afterwards but refused to say what had allegedly been said.
Mbonambi was the stand-in captain for the Springboks after Siya Kolisi was substituted in the second half and helped the team to a tense 16-15 victory and a place in next weekend’s final against the All Blacks in the French capital.