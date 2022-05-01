Brumbies claim another Kiwi scalp

Salesi Rayasi of the Hurricanes is hit hard in the tackle during their loss to the Brumbies in Canberra. Photo: Getty Images

The Brumbies displayed their full range of qualities today to emphasise their title credentials - and show the work that remains for the Hurricanes.

After proving themselves largely too good for their fellow Australian sides, the Brumbies made it two from two against Kiwi opposition, easing past the Hurricanes in Canberra.

The victory followed last week's win over the Highlanders and was secured with an all-round effort that moved them to within a point of the Blues atop the Super Rugby standings.

The Brumbies dominated defensively in the first half, showed their set-piece strength after the break and throughout illustrated much more game-breaking potential than the visitors.

It wasn't flawless - they would have been vexed to allow the Hurricanes to hang around for so long - but was certainly enough to send a warning that the Kiwi sides won't have it all their own way come the playoffs.

The Hurricanes are in no jeopardy of missing a post-season invitation, the beneficiaries of a format that eliminates only four of 12 teams following the round robin. But on today's evidence they need to make vast improvements to avoid being blown away in the quarter-finals.

They didn't play overly poorly at GIO Stadium but were error-prone and far too toothless for a side who typically rely on their attack to win matches.

That attack was blunted by the Brumbies, whose competition-leading defensive record might have been flattered by playing their compatriots but still appeared well earned.

The Hurricanes made more carries and metres than their opponents but struggled for clear line breaks, restricted to phase play that amounted to little.

The hosts' physical rearguard bent but rarely broke, the one try they conceded in the first half to Peter Umaga-Jensen coming after Jahrome Brown had been sent to the sin bin for cynical play.

That was the second yellow card in the match, after Justin Sangster had perhaps been fortunate to avoid yet another red card after making contact with his shoulder high on Nic White.

The Hurricanes eventually picked up a second of their own to Salesi Rayasi, matching the total from their win over the Reds last week, but discipline wasn't really the problem today.

They were generally just outplayed, particularly in the second half, after a spectacular 50-metre kick and chase from flanker Rob Valetini had helped the Brumbies to a 16-13 halftime lead.

Aside from allowing Rayasi to stroll through a gaping hole shortly after the break and conceding what was little more than a consolation for Billy Proctor, the hosts' defence remained almost as strong as the first half. More relevantly, though, it was their attack that shone in the second spell.

The Hurricanes knew the Brumbies possessed a dangerous maul threat but that knowledge did nothing to help them as hooker Lachlan Lonergan burrowed across.

And when the Brumbies allied their set-piece strength with the type of set play that created their third try, with Brown finishing off a slick move started by Irae Simone, the Hurricanes had little response.

The only disappointment for the Brumbies would have been missing out on the bonus point, with further tries for Tom Banks and Hudson Creighton not quite enough to lift them level with the Blues.

Still, the message had been sent, and surely received on this side of the Tasman.

Brumbies 42 (Rob Valetini, Lachlan Lonergan, Jahrome Brown, Tom Banks, Hudson Creighton tries; Noah Lolesio 3 pens, 4 cons)

Hurricanes 25 (Peter Umaga-Jensen, Salesi Rayasi, Billy Proctor tries; Jordie Barrett 2 pens, 2 cons)

Halftime: 16-13