The All Blacks were to play South Africa in Dunedin on September 25. Photo: Getty Images

It was kind of like an Ardie Savea tackle. You can see it coming and you can brace yourself for it, but you know it is still going to hurt.

That is more or less how Dunedin Venues Management chief executive Terry Davies felt when New Zealand Rugby (NZR) confirmed the news we all knew was coming.

The All Blacks’ two home Rugby Championship tests against South Africa and the Black Ferns’ two tests against the Wallaroos will not be played in New Zealand.

Terry Davies. Photo: ODT files

The decision was made following advice from Government that the Springboks and Wallaroos would not be able to enter New Zealand to play the matches due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The first of the two tests against South Africa was slated to be played at Forsyth Barr Stadium on September 25.

It was to be the 100th game between the two nations, and the match was sold out. That is 29,000 upset fans and a couple of bitterly disappointed chief executives.

Ticket holders for the Dunedin test will receive a full refund and will be contacted by Ticketek.

Davies told the Otago Daily Times he had been hoping it would not come to this.

‘‘We were hanging on and trying to stay positive but it still hurts,’’ he said.

‘‘It was going to be a really special game but we could not have done any more than we did.

‘‘It is brutal for us and brutal for the fans.’’

Dunedin’s economy will take a significant hit as well. Davies estimated the test was worth up to $15 million.

Typically a tier-one test would be worth about $10 million to the city, but Davies felt ‘‘this one would have been well up from that, to be honest with you’’.

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said every effort had been made to keep the tests in New Zealand.

“However, after discussions with Government, it is clear that the Covid-19 travel restrictions meant there was no way of bringing the South African and Wallaroos squads into New Zealand and we understand the importance of putting the health and safety of New Zealanders first.’’

NZR also confirmed it was not sending the All Blacks to Perth this weekend for the third Bledisloe Cup test, which was scheduled to be played at Optus Stadium on Saturday, August 28, due to uncertainty around the Rugby Championship schedule.

“Without complete certainty on the team’s next movements around the Rugby Championship we felt it was prudent for the team to stay put in New Zealand until SANZAAR have announced the full tournament schedule,’’ Robinson said.

“Once the team leaves our shores, they currently can’t return until November 23 post their Northern tour, so given the uncertainty, it makes sense to pause and get more clarity on these fixtures.’’

Robinson said NZR remained committed to playing in the entire Rugby Championship and was ‘‘working closely with SANZAAR to look at a range of options to reschedule these important matches’’.

SANZAAR would make further announcements around the Rugby Championship schedule.

The New Zealand Herald reported Sanzaar is understood to be working through three scenarios for the Rugby Championship.

Those include staging the tournament in Queensland, South Africa or Europe.

The All Blacks are understood not to be keen on South Africa, due to logistical challenges.

Queensland remains a contender. Rugby Australia is said to be confident it can secure support from the State government.

But Europe has emerged as an enticing prospect, as it would allow the games to be played in front of crowds.

If the Rugby Championship is held in Europe, the All Blacks and Wallabies could play their third Bledisloe at Wembley on October 9.