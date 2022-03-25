Businesswoman, veteran police officer bring extensive skills to ORFU board

Two newcomers with a wealth of interesting experience have joined the Otago Rugby Football Union board.

Queenstown businesswoman Donna Harpur-Swain and Dunedin police veteran Craig Brown were appointed to the board at the union’s annual meeting on Wednesday night.

Harpur-Swain has been appointed for a three-year term to fill the vacancy on the board created when Alex Turnbull stepped down last May, and Brown has been appointed for a one-year term to replace Rowena Davenport.

Harpur-Swain is a business partner and saleswoman for ABC Business Sales in Central Otago, where she has lived for the past 20 years.

The former long-serving member of the banking sector has been a member of the Otago Country Rugby board, and was also ASB’s liaison with New Zealand Rugby.

Brown, a member of the New Zealand Police for more than 25 years, has been acting area commander for the Otago Coastal area and has contributed to the Southern District Governance Group, responsible for setting the strategic direction for the district.

He has also held other governance roles within the community, bringing to the board connections with community partners and leadership and financial experience.

Outgoing chairwoman Davenport said the ORFU’s appointment panel had received a high standard of applicants for the vacant positions, and seven people were interviewed.

‘‘The decision came down to the skills and competencies that would complement the existing board and its current areas of focus.’’

Incumbent deputy chairman Peter McCormack, a chartered accountant and director at PKF Bredin, retired by rotation and was reappointed for a three-year term.

Council of Rugby Clubs delegate Lee Piper has retired by rotation, and the CRC is to advise the union of a replacement.

Other board members are Roy Daniels (president), Jeffrey Broughton, Amy Wilson-White, Tony Pryde and Warren Moffat.

The board will elect a new chairperson at its next meeting in mid-April.