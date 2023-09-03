Canterbury storm into another Farah Palmer Cup final

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The reigning champions set up a rematch of last year's Premiership decider against Auckland, who upset Waikato 29-22 in Hamilton on Saturday.
While Auckland were pushed to the hilt, there were no such problems for a dominant Canterbury, who ran in nine tries against the fourth-ranked Hawke's Bay visitors to qualify for their seventh successive final.
Canterbury scored four tries in the opening quarter and flanker Holly Wratt-Groeneweg completed a hat-trick before halftime, when the home side held a 40-5 lead.
The last try was scored by winger Martha Mataele, who completed a double, while there was also a brace for Hawke's Bay's Nicolette Adamson as her team "won" the second half 24-19.
Canterbury beat Auckland 41-14 in last year's final to claim their fifth title in six years.
In the Championship semi-finals on Sunday, Northland beat Otago 29-19 and Manawatu thrashed Tasman 73-10.