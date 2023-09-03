Canterbury storm into another Farah Palmer Cup final

Martha Mataele of Canterbury during the Farah Palmer Cup rugby match semi-final against Hawke's Bay. Photo: Getty Images

Canterbury remain on track to defend the Farah Palmer Cup after sweeping aside Hawke's Bay 59-29 in their semi-final in Christchurch on Sunday.

The reigning champions set up a rematch of last year's Premiership decider against Auckland, who upset Waikato 29-22 in Hamilton on Saturday.

While Auckland were pushed to the hilt, there were no such problems for a dominant Canterbury, who ran in nine tries against the fourth-ranked Hawke's Bay visitors to qualify for their seventh successive final.

Canterbury scored four tries in the opening quarter and flanker Holly Wratt-Groeneweg completed a hat-trick before halftime, when the home side held a 40-5 lead.

The last try was scored by winger Martha Mataele, who completed a double, while there was also a brace for Hawke's Bay's Nicolette Adamson as her team "won" the second half 24-19.

Canterbury beat Auckland 41-14 in last year's final to claim their fifth title in six years.

In the Championship semi-finals on Sunday, Northland beat Otago 29-19 and Manawatu thrashed Tasman 73-10.