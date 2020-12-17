All Blacks captain Sam Cane. Photo: Getty Images

All Blacks captain Sam Cane has received the top honour at the New Zealand Rugby Awards, claiming the Kelvin R Tremain Memorial award for overall Player of the Year, after also picking up the All Black of the Year title.

Last night’s awards were presented in a made-for-TV special, instead of the usual gala affair.

This year’s Steinlager Salver, recognising an outstanding contribution to rugby, went to former All Black Bryan Williams.

The Black Ferns Sevens’ domination on the world stage was recognised again with the team collecting the national team of the year for the third consecutive year, and coaches Allan Bunting and Cory Sweeney crowned national coaches of the year after also winning the same category in 2019.

Maori All Blacks captain and Highlanders and Hawke’s Bay hooker Ash Dixon was recognised for his stellar season by claiming the Tom French Memorial Maori Player of the Year, while his Hawke’s Bay team-mate, halfback Folau Fakatava, also a Highlander, was awarded the Duane Monkley Medal for the best player in the Mitre 10 Cup.

Canterbury halfback Kendra Cocksedge received the Fiao’o Faamausili Medal for player of the Farah Palmer Cup, while Waikato captain and midfielder Chelsea Alley was rewarded with the Black Ferns player of the year.

Scott Robertson again won the national coach of the year award after masterminding the Crusaders Super Rugby Aotearoa title win, while first five-eighth Richie Mo’unga was crowned Super Rugby player of the year. The team of the year went to Tasman.

Ardia Savea won the Kelvin R. Tremain award last year.