Change gives Otago title chance

Photo: Getty Images

Otago will have a chance to win provincial rugby’s top prize for the first time in 12 years.

The NPC has undergone yet another format change for the 2022 season.

The Premiership-Championship division system, which has been in place since 2011, has been scrapped.

It been replaced by a conference system, based on last-season placings — a similar format to that used for one season in 2006.

Teams have been split into an Odds conference and an Evens conference — based on whether their placing last year was an odd or even number.

Provinces will play every team in their conference, as well as four crossover matches, creating a total of 10 games.

The top four teams from each conference will then advance to the playoffs.

It will give all 14 NPC teams a chance to win the top prize.

The competition will begin on August 5, with the inclusion of a midweek round, and will be played over 12 weeks.

Otago has not been in contention for that title since the move to the split divisions and its inability to get promoted from the Championship.

Last year clearly highlighted problems with the format, as Taranaki won the Championship undefeated — winning all of its crossover games with Premiership teams.

This year, Otago will play in the Odds pool.

Also in that pool will be Waikato, Hawke’s Bay, Bay of Plenty, Wellington, Southland and Counties-Manukau.

New Zealand Rugby head of community rugby Steve Lancaster said in a statement several options had been considered, but this was deemed the best.

“We are pleased with where the competition format has landed, shifting to a single national championship with seeded pools based on the previous year’s performance provides for evenly balanced conferences and strong competition to qualify for the playoffs.

"Any team can now be crowned national champion, which is exciting not only for teams but also our wider rugby community who support them."

NPC pools

Odds: Waikato, Hawke’s Bay, Bay of Plenty, Wellington, Otago, Southland, Counties-Manukau.

Evens: Tasman, Canterbury, Auckland, Taranaki, Manawatu, North Harbour, Northland.