Chiefs pip Matatu in ground-breaking game

    By Hayden Meikle
    Matatu's Grace Steinmetz scores a try, escaping a tackle from Ruby Tui of Chiefs Manawa in Hamilton tonight. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

    Super Rugby Aupiki has arrived with a bang.

    The Chiefs Manawa have beaten Matatu, the South Island team, 17-15 in the ground-breaking first game in the professional women’s competition in Hamilton tonight.

    Both teams showed plenty of vigour and commitment but, naturally, there were plenty of mistakes over the abbreviated 70-minute game.

    Chiefs prop Angel  Mulu had the honour of scoring the first try after just eight minutes.

    Matatu prop Pip Love replied to make it 5-5, but Ruby Tui sent the Chiefs back into the lead with a nice finish in the corner.

    Silky winger Grace Steinmetz narrowed the gap for Matatu before a stunning try to Kennedy Simon gave the Chiefs a 17-10 lead at halftime.

    The second half was mostly a forgettable affair, at least if you like attacking rugby with a clinical touch.

    Matatu had lots of time on attack and plugged away relentlessly, but could not break through some gritty Chiefs defence.

    The fulltime hooter sounded - and the game came alive.

    Matatu hammered away, earned multiple advantages, threw the ball around and prop Amy Rule scored deep into stoppage time.

    Replacement Arabella McKenzie came within a whisker of landing a conversion that would have sent the game to golden point.

    All four Aupiki teams are in action on Tuesday.

    hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz

