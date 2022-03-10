Chiefs pip Matatu in ground-breaking game

Matatu's Grace Steinmetz scores a try, escaping a tackle from Ruby Tui of Chiefs Manawa in Hamilton tonight. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Super Rugby Aupiki has arrived with a bang.

The Chiefs Manawa have beaten Matatu, the South Island team, 17-15 in the ground-breaking first game in the professional women’s competition in Hamilton tonight.

Both teams showed plenty of vigour and commitment but, naturally, there were plenty of mistakes over the abbreviated 70-minute game.

Chiefs prop Angel Mulu had the honour of scoring the first try after just eight minutes.

Matatu prop Pip Love replied to make it 5-5, but Ruby Tui sent the Chiefs back into the lead with a nice finish in the corner.

Silky winger Grace Steinmetz narrowed the gap for Matatu before a stunning try to Kennedy Simon gave the Chiefs a 17-10 lead at halftime.

The second half was mostly a forgettable affair, at least if you like attacking rugby with a clinical touch.

Matatu had lots of time on attack and plugged away relentlessly, but could not break through some gritty Chiefs defence.

The fulltime hooter sounded - and the game came alive.

Matatu hammered away, earned multiple advantages, threw the ball around and prop Amy Rule scored deep into stoppage time.

Replacement Arabella McKenzie came within a whisker of landing a conversion that would have sent the game to golden point.

All four Aupiki teams are in action on Tuesday.

