300 games huge achievement for Clutha prop

The Wrap

Taieri was average in the first spell against Zingers at Bastion Point but put 44 points on in the second half to storm into fourth on the ladder and certainly improve its chances of making the “six”. Jekyll and Hyde AU came, saw and conquered at Port, over Harbour, to give itself a sniff! The MAQs (Kaik) went out to a big lead but Southern didn’t lie down and came back to take two points out of the game with a meritorious draw. GI galloped into the sunset with a six-try haul over the hapless Sharks, who can’t buy a trick. GI is in line to win it all, the Gallaway, the Speight’s Challenge Shield and the Speight’s Jug — they’ll be swimming in “amber liquid”.

So what does it mean?

So who makes the six? This is what the contenders have left. Green Island (25) has Kaik, Harb, Varsity to go. Kaik (18) has GI, Taieri, Zingari. Dunedin (16) has Taieri, Zingari, bye. Taieri (14) has Dunedin, Kaikorai, Harbour. Southern (12) has Harbour, Varsity, AU. Varsity (12) has AU, Southern, GI. Harbour (12) has Southern, Varsity, AU. AU (11) Varsity, bye, Southern.GI and Kaik are through and probably finish one and two. If Dunedin beats Zingari in two weeks, it is through. If Taieri beats Dunedin this weekend, it is through. AU will need to win both its games, as it has a bye, so I can’t see it making it. Southern, Varsity and Harbour are all on 12 points, so one will miss out. Their draws are very similar, so too close to call. GI, Kaik, Taieri, Dunedin should make it and one of Southern, Varsity and Harbour will miss out. So what a great competition it is as, we won’t know the make-up of the final six till the last round and that’s the way we want it. Sporting drama at it’s best, the elation and the heartache.

This can’t be right

Phil Keighley, the Clutha prop, is playing his 300th game this weekend against West Taieri at Outram — surely their calculator batteries are flat? It’s true: I’ve spoken to Phil on ODT Rugby Chat — check it out at ODT.co.nz. He started for Clutha as a blockbusting winger, straight out of South Otago High, in 1998. Phil admitted he had no sidestep and the lads said he would have run straight over his grandmother, if he had to. In 2007, he had a serious head injury and brain bleed, so didn’t play again till 2009, when they converted him to a prop, where he has played ever since — what a story. He works with ‘‘Crazy’’ Latta in the building industry for Versatile, so that certainly helped with his transition from ‘‘skittery back’’ to the ‘‘dark arts’’ of a front row prop. He’s played with and been coached by such luminaries as Crazy, Cockman, Marty, Shep, Hardnose, Cooter, Ben, Undies, Bev, Shep, Glover, Clark, Jazza, Pies and Stoney, which explains the longevity of his career. Phil is in his early 40s and reckons he’s got a couple of years left in him. If you’re passing Outram on Saturday afternoon, call in for a gander or just turn left off the Clutha Bridge on Saturday night and follow the noise and the crowd to the Clutha clubrooms. You deserve a massive ‘‘good on ya, mate’’ Phil, and I’ll talk to ‘‘Finchy‘‘ from Speight’s about making you a special presentation — you truly are a legend!

Heritage Weekend

It’s all on for the Spannerheads at the Toolbox this weekend — all the trophies on the line and it’s heritage weekend. The clubrooms will be rocking. Apparently, it’s their 100th year of playing at Miller Park, which I’m dubious about after talking to Hedge Bezett who has been there for 70-plus years. They are playing in “grey” heritage jerseys that will be auctioned on Saturday night, which I’m also a bit dubious about, but what a great occasion it will be. Grey Island rolls off the tongue. There is some rumour that “Bender” (Ben Smith), their favourite son, could turn up for his 50th game but they are struggling to get a clearance from Japan. I’m heading out to the Toolbox to cover the game for ODT Rugby Chat but just remember lads forget the hype and just win the bloody game first.

This Weekend

Got thrashed last weekend by Monty Wright, so the wretched form continues. On to Lenny Pledger, from AU, this week, so I probably lose again. The Eels should swallow the Sharks (12-) live at the Eelpit, but I’d rather build them a full-size deck than pick them. Southern (12-) is on a roll, so it tips over the Hawks at the Bog. AU (12-) at the Pony Pit, just, over Varsity. GI wins it all at the Toolbox over MAQs(Kaik).

Destroyed Norm Marsh from The Fruitbowl last week — man, I’m good in the country! On to Duncan Helm, from Maniototo, and only two games, thus a cakewalk, but what a silly comp. The Bulls beat Alex 32-10 and Upper Clutha beats the Maggots 20-10.

Late Mail

The beedlebomb, Glen Beadle, hits the ton for the Eels against the Sharks tomorrow — good on ya, mate. Just in: Bender plays his 50th for the Spannerheads against the MAQs at the Toolbox on Saturday — take it to the bank.

Paul.dwyer@alliedpress.co.nz