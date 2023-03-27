Barbarians overcome spirited Midlands side

The Eastern Northern Barbarians were made to work hard for their 33-7 win over Midlands in the Southland premier club game in Winton on Saturday.

Woodlands cruised to a 70-12 victory over Marist at Miller Street, while Star pipped Blues 24-20 at Balmoral.

After having the bye last week, Midlands put up a spirited performance in its first competition game.

After a scoreless first 15 minutes, Baabaas winger Jordan Maher converted his own try.

Midlands No8 and captain Joe Robins was sent to the sin-bin after 20 minutes and the visitors scored two more converted tries while he was away.

Midlands started the second half the better. First five Jack Keen and centre George Nally created an overlap for fullback Henry Earland to score, and the conversion narrowed the gap to 21-7.

Barbarians No.8 Jacob Coghlan led a quality loose forward effort. Openside Leroy Ferguson is not the biggest but he is effective, while tighthead prop Mykel Sleeman and lock Daniel Thwaites worked hard.

Fullback Levi Emery played with confidence at the back. He was composed on defence and dangerous on attack, and his punting was first-class, as was the goal kicking from Maher.

Midlands inside backs Levi Wairau, Jack Keen and Logan Nicholson played with courage against a hard-hitting defence. Joe Robins and lock George Hazlett worked hard throughout the afternoon.

Woodlands scored some good tries in its big win over Marist.

Woodlands played into the strong wind and showed impressive ball-handling to earn a 38-12 lead at halftime.

Coach Richard Jones said it was a pleasing performance and he was satisfied to give all of his players plenty of game time.

"The set piece was dominant and we’ve got some talented backs that can really get a roll on when they’re provided good ball."

Tauasosi Tuimavave, usually an outside back, did a superb job in the No.10 jersey on Saturday, creating space for his outside men and scoring a couple of tries himself.

Fullback Rory van Vugt is in good form and centre Viliame Fine proved equally hard to stop, while blindside Curtis Williams and prop Joe Walsh had high work rates.

Star scored a try in the closing minutes to beat Blues 24-20 in what Star coach Craig Pullar described as a scrappy game.

"The blustery wind contributed to the errors. It was real early-season footy. The result could’ve gone either way."

Star led 12-7 at halftime. Lock Zyon Walters played well, while fullback Cole Spinks and centre Fale Iosefa were the best of the backs.

— John Langford