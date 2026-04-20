Barbarians win with late try

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The Eastern Northern Barbarians beat Pirates Old Boys 22-20 at Tokanui in round two of the Southland club competition on Saturday.

The Barbarians scored the first points with a penalty after 37 minutes before No 8 Brenton Howden was sent to the sin bin for a tip tackle and Greg Dyer kicked the penalty for POB to level the scores at halftime.

The Barbarians scored straight after halftime from a cross-field kick by first five Taylor Peterson.

Dyer kicked another penalty and hooker Shaun Kempton got in behind the defensive line, and the momentum resulted in Osea Moce scoring out wide for POB, Dyer converting 10 minutes into the second half.

The Barbarians responded immediately when right winger Harry McKenzie stepped it up with an in-and-out move on his opposite in limited space to score.

Halfback Josh Murrell was sent to the bin but Kempton scored a long-range try after intercepting a pass.

POB were leading 20-15 with 15 minutes remaining but the Barbarians scored with five minutes to go and held on to win 22-20.

Hooker Liam Ferguson was outstanding as were the locking pair of Harrison Morton and Tevita Matuku.

Openside Jacob Coghlan enjoyed the defensive workload while McKenzie, Peterson and centre Liam McFaul were other Barbarians to shine.

Barbarians coach AJ Aitken was happy enough with the performance.

‘‘Defence won us that match,’’ he said.

‘‘The boys defended like demons in the first half. Our defence coach, Nick Hayes, is earning his keep.

‘‘The POB attack was relentless in the first half and we soaked it up.’’

Woodlands beat Star 26-24 at Woodlands.

The home team were favoured to be comfortably holding the Scruffy Butt Trophy on Saturday night but Star came out with a determined attitude.

Woodlands coach Barry Smith was not surprised by the intensity in the Star team.

Star had got towelled up by POB in round one but responded well on Saturday.

The game was evenly contested in the first half with Woodlands scoring just before the break to lead 21-14.

Star dominated territory in the second half, scored to draw level and landed a penalty to go in front.

Woodlands wrestled back the territory advantage during the last 10 minutes, which led to winger Alex Burns scoring.

Woodlands used their experience and composure to maintain possession throughout the last six minutes, which was an encouraging sign for the coaching team.

Openside flanker Sloane Lankshear was outstanding for the second week in a row for Woodlands. Second five Tauasosi Tuimavave and blindside Ryley McRae were also industrious.

Marist had a 62-31 victory on their home ground against Blues.

Marist showed enough fortitude in their loss to the Barbarians in round one to give them confidence going into this game.

Fullback Tiam Toufan was the best for Marist, while centre Riley Hika and prop Hesed Lemamea also impressed.

The competition’s two unbeaten teams, Eastern Northern Barbarians and Woodlands will meet for their round three clash at Woodlands on Thursday night.

- John Langford