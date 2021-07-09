The battle for the top six rages relentlessly on

The wrap

Just when you thought it was safe to back into the water! No, nothing has been resolved; the waters are as murky as ever. The six is no closer to being resolved. Harbour finally awoke with the thought it might miss the six and put an under strength GI side to the sword. Varsity got up late over Southern to take the crucial points and leave Southern on the knife edge. Taieri destroyed the previously high flying MAQ’s (Kaik) by 40 to confirm a spot in the six with GI. Dunedin did enough to get the five points off an under strength Zingers outfit, but with the bye this week its fate is not in its own hands.

So what does it all mean? GI and Taieri are in and Kaik is more or less there, as Zingari has only one fit front rower currently and is trying to arrange “loan” players to come in so it can front this weekend. Its injury toll was huge and it lost another four last Saturday against the Sharks. Southern has to beat AU tomorrow to make it but the word is Coltman and Nareki are fronting for the Ponies, so touch and go. Harbour has to beat Taieri at the Eelpit to make it and that is no easy feat. Varsity has to get a point out of the GI game to confirm a spot. Dunedin can just wonder. So GI, Taieri and Kaik are in the other three too close to call. You can guarantee one team is going to be bitterly disappointed. What a comp!

Ripleys Believe it or Not

This is a true story. One of the proprietors of the best known pub in Kaikorai Valley must have had a large night in the last couple of weeks because he tried dialling a taxi on the “sky remote” and couldn’t believe it when the taxi didn’t arrive – I kid you not. Call in and mention it when you’re passing.

Speaking of vehicles. One of our sales staff at the ODT took a blue company station wagon to see a client the other day. Upon coming out of the meeting she pushed the “key clicker” and jumped into a car and off to the next meeting. She couldn’t understand why she had to adjust the seat and radio. After the next meeting she finally noticed she was driving a grey station wagon. I kid you not, true story.

The Claytons tour

So NZRU picked a NZ Colts team to go to Aussie and they assembled a couple of weeks ago to prepare. In the interim, Covid struck again, so the tour was gone. Instead of sending the players home to their clubs to hopefully play finals footy they hastily arranged games against a Tasman XV and the Cook Islands – really? The NZRU is really only paying lip service to grassroots rugby — the rest is platitudes!

Yet more strain on club resources

So the Otago side has been named and no real surprises apart from Charles Elton not being named, but I hear he could be brought in. To make it even harder on clubs, Southland has been sniffing round in Mackintoshes and dark glasses. Tufui and Misiloi from Harbour are gone, Grayson Knapp from Kaik has disappeared and rumour has it the GI centre may also have signed. It’s hard work running a club, let me assure you.

Country rugby

In the North it’s too confusing, so I’ll wait till they have a real final — they are in preliminary mode, apparently. In Central, Upper Clutha takes on the Cromwell Goats in the final in old Cromwell town. The Goats haven’t been beaten forever, so they should prevail. As an aside, I was talking to “PL” Anderson (guest selector this week) and he was telling me he and Clarkey — both well into their 80s — have been going to rugby together since they were 5 years old, first as players, then administrators and now spectators — great work lads and hopefully many more. I’m in South Otago tomorrow covering Clutha Valley v Heriot for Rugby Chat — come up and say gidday if you are heading along. This is the last round, with the finalists already decided — they’re just working on the order.

Other bits

Jake Fowler, from GI, plays his 50th game this weekend – good on ya mate. The word from the High Veldt is the MAQs are in crisis mode with secret meetings happening in every changing room – surely not!

This weekend

Decimated Jeff Hollaway last weekend — simply no challenge. On to Gareth Weatherston from GI, so at least a contest. Kaik (13+) will easily account for Zingers if the game gets played. AU (12-), strengthened, might just tip up the Magpies at Bog Bathgate. GI (12-), with some players back, do enough at the Toolbox to beat Varsity, just. The Eels (12-) are hitting their straps and there is no love lost between them and Harbour. Eels by a fin.

God I’m good in Country and got the perfect 60 last week, so “Mr Ibby” had no chance. On to “PL” Anderson from Upper Clutha, so I remain unbeaten. The Goats will beat Upper Clutha 15-12 — take it to the bank.

paul.dwyer@alliedpress.co.nz