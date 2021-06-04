A big occasion coming up for Dunedin

The Wrap

The Eels made it two from two when they beat Southern at Bog Bathgate to storm up that table to fourth. Southern is sleeping with the wooden spoon and has yet to register a point, so has serious work to do. The mighty Zingers held on by point from AU at the Pony Pit to catapult to seventh. AU are wallowing in eighth. Kaik did enough to beat Harbour and settle in mid-table. Harbour join them in that cluster. Surprise package Dunedin made it three from three, but made hard work of it against Varsity. Dunedin go top on 14 points with Varsity in second on 11. Keep in mind 21 or 22 points will get you into the six — but early days. By the way happy birthday to Colin Meads, on Meads day yesterday — God rest his big soul.

The Record

Chris Bell got the record of 272 prem games on Saturday, they won the game and took home the Grace Mills — now that’s a trifecta to savour. The aftermatch at Bastion Point was something to behold. A full club rooms, beaming smiles, great speeches and heartfelt messages — this epitomised what club rugby was about. Big Eric Vaafuasaga who held the record took a 24 pack into the Zingers changing room after the game and was on hand for the function up at Zingari — good on ya, mate.

A little gem I picked up in the speeches was when Zingers and Harbour were whispering amalgamation a couple of years ago, Chris fronted the committee and said it was a bad move and we can survive on our own. More power to you mate and to the Zingari; some of life’s battlers who savour the small wins and as a tight-knit family just keep on going. I could write the book.

NZ’s Oldest Club

Dunedin turn 150 tomorrow and are New Zealand’s oldest continuous club, which is an enviable record to own. They have 350-plus guests turning up for the weekend; throw in 240 odd players, their junior club, all the opposition teams and supporters there will be well over a thousand people there on Saturday. What an extravaganza it promises to be. Mark Grieve Dunn, a stalwart of the club, is playing his 150th game on their 150th anniversary, which has got to be a world first. There is some suspicion he has stage managed this by being unavailable in the early part of the year due to “injury”, but it is a great effort by the big lock with a massive motor who has toiled away for the Sharks for the last 11 years — good on ya mate. Rumour is former championship-winning prop for the Sharks in the 90s Grant Kreft has flown in from the States, got out of quarantine today, is winging his way south for the festivities and then flies back to the States next week — now that’s commitment. The word is Dunedin’s second best real estate agent Noel Jenkins sent his wife off to Melbourne last week fully cognizant that a Covid outbreak was imminent just so he could attend the whole weekend without interruption! There has been a lot of controversy on their 150th committee with Jack “Iron Fist” O’Dea insisting that they have a Scottish Pipe Band at an Irish Catholic club’s 150th — go figure! But in any event have a great weekend — you only get one! If you can’t make it, Channel 39 and ODT TV will be live-streaming from the club from 1-4.30pm and will have the Prem Colts and Prem game live. So just go to the ODT website.

The Johnny Keogh

The “JK” was played for at the weekend between Varsity and Dunedin, with the Sharks just holding on to the coveted trophy. JK played for Varsity but had close ties to Dunedin as well. Chris Burke his great mate and Varsity stalwart (although his lads are now staunch Sharks) made one of the great rugby club speeches (albeit a tad long) in the Varsity clubrooms at the aftermatch. He was his eloquent self as he waxed lyrical about his old mate and wasn’t afraid of giving the young rugby players some sage advice — masterful, Chris. The only down side was Varsity captain Sean Withy giving the customary speech in “Ugg boots”! Very tawdry fashion statement!

This Weekend

Shock and horror beaten by Kenny Whitson last weekend but on to Jack O’Dea from the Sharks so a win is assured. In the battle of the saddle it’s nearly too close to call but the Eels (12-) at home — just but GI won’t lie down. Southern (13+) will snuff out Zingers’ heroics and finally register a “W”. Dunedin (13+) surely don’t let the “hordes” down and should ease past AU. I’m tipping Varsity (12-) to upset up on the high veldt, but there will be nothing in it.

Beat Neville Armstrong from Matak only because he didn’t have enough faith in his own team — give him a serve! On to Patrick Scanlan from Toko and we are going head to head in the Topp Cup clashes. Central Development win 28-15 and Central win 32-18.

paul.dwyer@alliedpress.co.nz



