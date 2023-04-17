Blues get first win of season

Blues beat Midlands 36-31 at Balmoral Dr on Saturday when both sides were vying for their first win of the season in the Southland club rugby premier competition.

In perfect playing conditions, Midlands dominated the first quarter of the round five game and scored three tries. The Blues’ speedsters out wide then scored three converted tries to take the lead 21-19 before halftime.

In the second half Blues winger Michael Manson scored his fifth try and fullback Brad Kooman scored the other.

Blues co-coach Mark Crosbie said Midlands did not go away.

"We were leading 36-24 with 10 minutes to go then they scored again and they were hard on our line at the end.

"It could’ve gone either way."

Midlands lost two players to injury in the first half but took two bonus points from the match after their fifth try brought them within seven points of Blues.

Blues lock Jay Navukuka and No8 Albert Qoro played well.

Crosbie was also pleased to see loose forward Ben Paulin play the last 30 minutes after three years away from rugby for knee reconstructions.

Crosbie was gutted the club is losing Brad Kooman to Taranaki this week.

"That is a massive blow for us.

"It’s pretty disappointing because we think he did enough in recent years to deserve a shot with Rugby Southland. It’s a kick in the guts."

Defending champion Woodlands enjoyed a 34-19 win on their home turf against Pirates Old Boys.

Woodlands scored 24 unanswered points in the second half to earn the maximum five competition points from the match.

It started strongly but the Hawks absorbed that pressure and with their first attacking chance, scored a converted try through prop Levi Gage.

Woodlands bounced back with a try to wing Viliami Fine, before it had a man sent to the sin-bin and the Hawks scored tries through blindside Dustin Coveney and wing Jonah Vuetivavalagi.

Woodlands charged a POB exit kick and scored before halftime to reduce the margin to 19-10.

At the break, the Hawks coaches were pleased with how their team had sucked up the early pressure and taken advantage of the yellow card to score three good tries.

Viliami Fine stepped through a couple of players out wide and scored Woodlands’ third unconverted try with 30 minutes remaining.

Woodlands then began to dominate. Inside the last 10 minutes, halfback Liam Howley’s try put it in front and it scored two

further tries.

Coach Richard Jones said it was a funny first half.

"We gave away a lot of penalties but we stayed in the contest and held the ball and in the last 25 minutes got on top."

Woodlands did not have its frontline locks and loose forwards available but Jones said everyone stepped up.

Hawks Coach Ben McHugh said the charge-down try before the break was costly.

"It was just little things that cost [us]."

Hawks halves Josh Murrell and Kaea Balloch had a good first half but Howley and Marty McKenzie had a good last 20.

Marist earned its first win of the season with a 31-24 victory against Star at Waverley Park.

The Eastern Northern Barbarians had a bye this week, after recording four wins.

— John Langford