Centenaries to be marked

Marist replacement loose forward Tangaroa Walker packs down in the match against Star in Invercargill last week.PHOTO: DEBBIE FAHEY

The Invercargill Marist and Mossburn clubs are both celebrating club centenaries this weekend.

Most of Southland’s premier and division one teams have the weekend off after playing their games midweek.

The first phase of the season ended last weekend and the competitions have had their pre-planned restructuring. The competition points in the premier grade were replaced with a fresh points system that had the leader taking 10 points into the next round, while the second team started on eight points and the third team on six points and so on.

Marist finished the round in second position after winning four of its six games. Marist will play the unbeaten Pirates Old Boys team on Saturday afternoon at Rugby Park.

The two other premier grade games were played last night. Woodlands finished the first round in third, and played Star. Blues began in fourth, two points ahead of their opponents the Eastern Northern Barbarians.

Marist was to celebrate its centenary last year but due to the pandemic that was postponed. The centenary committee has arranged a full programme of events kicking off tonight with an informal gathering. On Saturday morning, the 10 Marist primary aged teams will be in action at Miller St, followed by the women’s team playing at 11am and the Marist B team playing against Riverton after that.

The Saturday evening function is a sellout but there may be room at the Sunday morning Centenary Mass before it is back to Miller St for photographs and to watch the club’s President’s grade team play.

The guest speaker at the centenary dinner on Sunday is former rugby commentator Hamish McKay.

The Marist premier team, coached by Marty Smith, has the potential to win the club’s eighth Galbraith Shield title this season. The form of hooker Joe Weatherall has allowed Flynn Thomas to spend most of his time at flanker alongside the two other high-calibre loose forwards in Liam Udy-Johns and Phil Halder. Aleki Saili was a member of the Highlanders under-20 side last month and forms an outstanding locking duo with Ben Fotheringham.

In the backs, Jay Renton, Scott Eade and Jeremy Boyle steer the team around the field, midfielders Tevita Latu and Will Murray are in top form and Keanu Kahukura is a prolific try scorer out wide.

Hooker Simone Caughey is captain of the Marist women’s team and lock Harmony Smith is another leader. No8 Karlee Cruickshank and midfielder Brook Churstain are classy players.

Mossburn also celebrate its centenary over the weekend, one of the highlights being its division one game against Waikiwi on Saturday.

There is only one division two game on Saturday, between Waiau Star and Ohai Nightcaps Otautau in Tuatapere.

- John Langford